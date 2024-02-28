Independent Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (ICCG) Adds Infor® PLM for Fashion to Its Solution Portfolio
This is a complete Product Lifecycle solution that helps reduce time from inspiration to Launch of new Styles and SKUs for the Fashion Industry vertical.
Philadelphia, PA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Independent Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce the addition of Infor's best of breed solution - Fashion Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), to its solution portfolio for its Fashion, Home Décor, Footwear and Luxury products customers. This along with Cloud suite Fashion (Infor M3) and Infor Supply Chain Management suite completes the solution suite for the Fashion Industry vertical. We extend Fashion to Home Décor, Furnishing, Footwear and Luxury products.
Infor PLM for Fashion was created using the latest Infor technologies to help fashion brands, manufacturers and private brand retailers develop styles more quickly and efficiently and improve speed to market, which is one of the key competitive differentiators for Fashion designers, manufacturers, and distributors.
ICCG Inc. is an Infor enterprise software-focused consulting firm with global presence and a track record of over 2000 business transformation projects, with execution across not only Infor M3 ERP system, but also Supply Chain Planning Systems, Warehouse Management solutions, and now PLM solutions deployments.
“Infor PLM for Fashion solution suite is a best-in-class solutions because it’s an end-to-end solution that connects every aspect of a product’s lifecycle,” said Bala Anantharama, Executive Vice President at ICCG. “By linking planning, design, development, and execution on a common platform, Infor PLM for Fashion delivers a single set of accurate, real-time data that helps increase visibility and provides the foundation for closer collaboration and unified teamwork. This is very relevant and much needed especially in the Fashion and Apparels Industry where new product designs are launched for every season and designers and suppliers collaborate and work together across the globe. Infor PLM for Fashion solution facilitates that with ease and accuracy.
Infor PLM for Fashion provides the tools to consolidate operations and accelerate product innovation, every step of the way. Infor PLM for Fashion solutions suite supported by ICCG provides the ability to:
· Plan, design, develop, and source multiple collections.
· Multi-task with mass creates and edit capabilities, drag and drop features, and contextual support for information pages.
· View real-time data from configurable grids, contextual info panes, critical path dashboards, and advanced reporting.
· Save multiple layouts for specific tasks, accessible via the web or on mobile apps.
Infor PLM for Fashion reduces lead times, cut costs, and ensures quality, so original design concepts are communicated clearly and executed accurately through every phase of development, production, and distribution to the end customer.
About Infor
Infor builds beautiful business applications with last mile functionality and scientific insights for select industries delivered as a cloud service. With 14,000 employees and customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor automates critical processes for industries including healthcare, manufacturing, fashion, wholesale distribution, hospitality, retail, and public sector. Headquartered in New York City, Infor is also home to one of the largest creative agencies in Manhattan, Hook & Loop, focused on delivering a user experience that is fun and engaging. To learn more about Infor, please visit their website.
About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)
Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Enterprise Systems Solutions Provider for mid-market customers globally. Since 1988, ICCG has been providing innovative business and technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological trends. ICCG offers complete application support services to meet key business needs. Our long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs. ICCG’s business and systems technology expertise spans Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Planning Management (SCP), Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS) Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Business Intelligence (BI), Business Process Management, and Systems Integration and Migration. To learn more, visit us at: www.ICCG.com for more information.
