Black Women’s Roundtable Announces 13th Annual Women of Power National Summit, March 13 – 17; Theme: "Owning Our Power: Participate, Protect, Preserve and Promote!"
Summit Will Include Release of 8th Annual BWR Power of the Sister Vote Poll in Partnership with Essence Ventures, Annual Gathering Featuring Black Women’s Power Table Discussions with Congressional and Executive Branch Leaders; Power Building & Organizing Sessions and Black Women’s Roundtable "Day of Action" on Capitol Hill & Annual Take it to the TOP National Entrepreneurship Challenge
Arlington, VA, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic
Participation & Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable
What: 13th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Women of Power National Summit
When: March 13-17, 2024
Where: Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, Arlington VA and Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
RSVP: Register Here
Why: The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) will honor “Women’s History Month” by hosting its 13th Annual BWR Women of Power National Summit (BWR Summit ’24) and bringing together Black women leaders and allies from across the nation and internationally for five (5) impactful days to share and strategize on high-impact public policy priorities and develop organizing and empowerment plans to lift and improve the lives of Black and underserved women, girls and families. The BWR Summit comes as the Black community continues to harness, activate and own its political power during the 2024 primaries and general election. The gathering will bring together hundreds of Black women leaders and allies who are on the frontlines of organizing, advocating, and serving the community all while withstanding ongoing threats to our rights, freedoms, health, economic security and representative democracy.
As we continue to endure and overcome these threats, this year’s BWR Summit ‘24 theme, “Owning Our Power!” embodies the summit’s mission to energize and leverage the collective and individual power of Black women and girls. The Summit will focus on amplifying the intergenerational power and voices of Black women, continuing to recognize their historic role in shifting political power, and inspiring all women and girls to reach new levels of leadership in advocacy, business, and elected office.
Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, NCBCP and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable states, “I could not think of a more appropriate summit theme, Owning Our Power! Black women have an unprecedented opportunity to help, Protect our rights and freedoms, Preserve our history, Promote diversity and democracy and to Participate by voting!” Campbell continues, “As we face an unprecedented time in our nation’s history, we are also confronted by an unprecedented opportunity. This gathering will serve as an multi-generational platform to demonstrate the collective power of the Black vote! Our message is clear, we are owning our power and we will not be erased!”
BWR Summit ‘24 registration is open to the public. Please see agenda below:
2024 BWR Summit Schedule:
Wednesday, March 13 - Global Empowerment Day
Thursday, March 14 - Public Policy Education, Call to Action Day on Capitol Hill & Women's History Month Celebration
Friday, March 15 - It’s All About "Power, Rights, Freedom, Justice, Equity & Equality" Day
Saturday, March 16 - It’s All About You “Health, Healing & Inspiration” Day
Sunday, March 17 - Faith in Action Plenary
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is one of the most active civil rights and social justice organizations in the nation “dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic and voter empowerment in Black America.” The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the women and girls empowerment arm of the NCBCP. At the forefront of championing just and equitable public policy on behalf of Black women, BWR promotes their health and wellness, economic security & prosperity, education and global empowerment as key elements for success. Black Youth Vote is the youth-led civic leadership, training and organizing arm of the NCBCP. For more information on the organization visit www.ncbcp.org.
