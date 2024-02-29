Black Women’s Roundtable Announces 13th Annual Women of Power National Summit, March 13 – 17; Theme: "Owning Our Power: Participate, Protect, Preserve and Promote!"

Summit Will Include Release of 8th Annual BWR Power of the Sister Vote Poll in Partnership with Essence Ventures, Annual Gathering Featuring Black Women’s Power Table Discussions with Congressional and Executive Branch Leaders; Power Building & Organizing Sessions and Black Women’s Roundtable "Day of Action" on Capitol Hill & Annual Take it to the TOP National Entrepreneurship Challenge