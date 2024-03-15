Delenta™ Inks Major Deal with Leading Business Coaching Firm
Delenta™ partners with TNM Coaching, enhancing online coaching with innovative platform. TNM gains efficiency and quality in coaching engagements. Delenta's features streamline processes, ensuring secure payments and seamless scaling.
London, United Kingdom, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Delenta Ltd™, a leading business and executive coaching software company has signed a groundbreaking partnership with TNM Coaching, a stalwart in the industry since 1999. This collaboration has already highlighted how Delenta's innovative platform is streamlining and enhancing TNM's coaching processes, delivering high-quality, outcome-focused coaching engagements online.
With over two decades of experience, TNM Coaching has been a beacon of expertise in delivering transformative coaching engagements. Specializing in executive coaching, leadership development programs, talent acceleration initiatives, and ICF-accredited coach training, TNM has nurtured countless coaches and emphasizes the utilization of tools to streamline their work and maximize business outcomes.
Founder and CEO Sam Samarasinghe is delighted with this most recent partnership as his business goes from strength to strength saying, “Delenta is delighted with our relationship with TNM Coaching and the value our platform is bringing to their coaches; they wanted to offer their coaches an affordable, intuitive, and configurable platform to enable easy and efficient running of their business.” Sam goes on to say, “From easy scheduling to robust monitoring and reporting the Delanta platform offered the capabilities they needed.”
As the coaching landscape shifted towards online platforms, TNM faced significant hurdles in effectively delivering their coaching engagements. Juggling multiple tools for appointment management, coaching content management, an enhanced corporate client user interface, and analytics while ensuring data security and confidentiality became pressing concerns. TNM sought to provide a complete online self-improvement experience for their coaching staff but struggled to find suitable tools.
Zoran Todorovic, Senior Partner at TNM Coaching says, “Partnering with Delenta brought about a transformational shift in TNM's ability to provide high-quality, outcome-focused coaching engagements for the breadth of their clients. By integrating Delenta into our processes, TNM achieved significant improvements in operational efficiency and client engagement.”
Through Delenta's comprehensive suite of features, TNM scaled their online coaching business seamlessly. The platform facilitated secure payments, integrated with various apps and platforms, Delenta empowered TNM Coaching to efficiently onboard organizations and deliver top-tier coaching engagements online, fostering transformative change and maximizing potential.
About Delenta:
Delenta is a leading software company in the business and executive coaching industry, dedicated to empowering coaches and professionals through its affordable, comprehensive, innovative, and secure platform. For media inquiries or further information, please contact info@delenta.com.
Contact
Karl Pringle
778-895-9325
https://www.delenta.com/
