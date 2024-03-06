Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10K to Support STEM Education
Spencer Savings Bank donated $10,000 to the Research & Development Council of New Jersey in support of their Governor’s STEM Scholars program. The generous contribution aimed to assist students in pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.
Elmwood Park, NJ, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, donated $10,000 to the Research & Development (R&D) Council of New Jersey to help support their Governor’s STEM Scholars program. The students also enjoyed a great personalized event that featured a tour of the bank and dinner with senior management team members.
The two scholars were Kenny Frias, a senior at Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy, and Mina Basaly a junior at Rutgers University. Their visit to the bank included a tour and dinner with Jane Allerman Rey (Spencer’s President and COO), Steve Fusco (Spencer’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) as well as senior leaders from the bank’s Finance and Information Technology teams. Bank leaders shared industry knowledge, career advice and tips for professional success in a great discussion over dinner. These real-world insights will help the students on their journey of navigating the world as scholars and future leaders.
“Spencer is honored to support such bright young students like Kenny and Mina,” stated Jose Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman and CEO. “New Jersey is a leading contender in education, and it takes great work, drive and commitment to purse these rigorous fields of study. We are so proud to continue to support their education and look forward to the wonderful contributions they both will make in the communities of New Jersey!”
For more than 60 years, the R&D Council has supported the state’s innovation economy, which boasts of a first-class workforce of scientists, engineers and other STEM professionals. The Governor’s STEM program was founded by the R&D Council to provide New Jersey’s highest-achieving high school and college students with a variety of necessary tools, so that they may continue to excel in fields related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
