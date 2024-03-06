Principled Technologies Finds That Azure Database for MySQL – Flexible Server Outperformed the Soon-to-be-Retired Azure Database for MySQL – Single Server
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that Azure Database for MySQL– Flexible Server with AMD EPYC provided stronger online transaction processing (OLTP) performance, lower latency, and better performance-per-dollar value than Azure Database for MySQL – Single Server.
Durham, NC, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- September 2024 is the retirement date for Azure Database for MySQL – Single Server. (1) In addition to offering better value, the fully managed Azure Database for MySQL – Flexible Server database service offers stronger OLTP performance and lower latency, as PT testing demonstrated. Azure Database for MySQL – Flexible Server with AMD EPYC delivered up to 117 percent better OLTP performance and up to 266 percent better performance per dollar than Azure Database for MySQL – Single Server on the sysbench benchmark.
It was also quick and simple for PT to migrate a 50GB database from Single Server to Flexible Server. The PT report notes, “If you are concerned about migrating your organization’s databases from existing Single Server instances onto new Flexible Server instances, don’t be… The time to migrate a 50GB database from an 8vCPU Single Server instance to a similarly configured Flexible Server instance with AMD EPYC using Azure Database for MySQL Import was just 9 minutes and 10 seconds, which shows how quickly and easily you can have your database running on the new instance.”
To learn more about PT’s performance claims and testing, read the report at https://facts.pt/WA4Av1Z. Or check out the infographic at https://facts.pt/jUp5T2q for a quick recap of testing and results.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
(1) Microsoft, “What’s happening to Azure Database for MySQL – Single Server?,” accessed February 16, 2024, https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/mysql/single-server/whats-happening-to-mysql-single-server.
