New Principled Technologies Study Finds That Organizations Can Realize Better Value and Performance with Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found migrating from Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Single Server to Flexible Server with AMD EPYC can give companies stronger online transaction processing (OLTP) performance, higher database throughput, and more performance per dollar.
Durham, NC, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- March 28, 2025 is the retirement date for Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Single Server.(1) In real-world testing, PT found that the fully managed, production-ready Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server database service delivered better value and performance than Single Server. In fact, the Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server with AMD EPYC instance PT tested delivered 4.71 times the new orders per minute (NOPM), 2.85 times the input/output operations per second (IOPS), and 3.88 times the performance per dollar of the Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Single Server instance they tested
It was also easy to migrate from Single Server to Flexible Server. The PT report notes, “Thoughts of migration woes may be holding your IT team back from making the move to Flexible Server. We found that using the offline migration tool in the Azure UI makes it easy to move your databases onto the newer solution. In our tests, we were able to easily migrate a 525GB database from a 16vCPU Single Server instance to a 16vCPU Flexible Server instance based on AMD EPYC. While we used the offline migration option in our tests, Azure offers both offline and online options, and users can monitor the entire process using the Azure portal. A benefit to this migration tool is its ability to migrate the entire server, including users; roles and privileges; schema; and data, in a secure and reliable way.”
To learn more about PT’s performance claims, read the report at https://facts.pt/Y72pat. Or check out the infographic at https://facts.pt/Vn3a12N for an overview of testing and results.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
(1) Sunil Agarwal, “Retiring Azure Database for PostgreSQL Single Server in 2025,” accessed February 3, 2024, https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/azure-database-for-postgresql/retiring-azure-database-for-postgresql-single-server-in-2025/ba-p/3783783.
