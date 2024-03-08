Precious Adesuwa the Author of "Nneka Says," Teaches Children About Africa Through Letters
The purpose is to keep children engaged, and at the end, they will learn something useful.
Arlington, TX, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Precious Adesuwa, the author of Nneka Says and 3 Kola Nuts, has a new video series on YouTube that aired March 1 called African Alphabet Voyage, where she educates children on the people, places, and things in relation to Africa as she implements each letter at a time.
The videos are to foster children’s curiosity about Africa through entertaining and educating them with the goal for children to ask more questions and to see Africa in a positive light, says Precious Adesuwa.
Precious's creativity and desire for progressive child development and cultural awareness drives her to continue to create more authentic material for children. You can find more information and projects on her YouTube channel "Precious Adesuwa" where you will find storytelling segments, music, and more.
A is for Africa
Africa is one of the largest continents in the world, Africa is known for its rich and natural resources being the world's reserve of diamonds, oil, platinum, uranium and many more.
B is for Baobab
The Baobab tree is native to Africa, also called Adansonia. The Baobab tree is known as the upside down tree with a thick trunk, the fruit of the baobab tree, is edible and highly nutritious, often used in various culinary dishes.
