Precious Adesuwa the Author of "Nneka Says," Teaches Children About Africa Through Letters

Arlington, TX, March 08, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Precious Adesuwa, the author of Nneka Says and 3 Kola Nuts, has a new video series on YouTube that aired March 1 called African Alphabet Voyage, where she educates children on the people, places, and things in relation to Africa as she implements each letter at a time.The videos are to foster children’s curiosity about Africa through entertaining and educating them with the goal for children to ask more questions and to see Africa in a positive light, says Precious Adesuwa.Precious's creativity and desire for progressive child development and cultural awareness drives her to continue to create more authentic material for children. You can find more information and projects on her YouTube channel "Precious Adesuwa" where you will find storytelling segments, music, and more.