Pashen Health: Transforming Medical Weight Loss, Direct Primary Care, and IV Hydration Therapy in Safety Harbor, Florida
At Pashen Health, their mission is to provide exceptional care marked by quality, compassion, and a commitment to health awareness. They empower patients to take charge of their well-being, offering attentive, unrushed appointments with a focus on the latest medical practices. Their approach prioritizes dignity and integrity, ensuring each patient receives personalized care and support from their dedicated team.
Safety Harbor, FL, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pashen Health proudly announces its grand opening as the premier destination for comprehensive healthcare services in Safety Harbor, Florida. Specializing in Medical Weight Loss, Direct Primary Care Memberships, and IV Hydration Therapy, Pashen Health is poised to redefine wellness and vitality in the local community.
Situated on State Road 580, Pashen Health is under the expert leadership of board-certified Nurse Practitioner, Elisabeth Ashe, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC. With a profound dedication to the field, Elisabeth brings forth a wealth of experience and fervor to her practice. She holds a Master’s Degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, complemented by a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from St. Petersburg College. Recognized by the American Nurse Credentialing Center, Elisabeth is unwavering in her commitment to nurturing compassionate and empathetic relationships with each patient, all while steadfastly advocating for their wellness and vitality.
At Pashen Health, their mission is to empower individuals and small businesses to take control of their health and well-being through personalized, proactive care. They offer a range of cutting-edge services tailored to meet the unique needs of every patient:
Medical Weight Loss: Pashen Health specializes in Medical Weight Loss programs. They are helping patients achieve significant weight loss and improve metabolic health with weight loss injections like semaglutide (GLP-1) and tirzepatide. Their experienced team of healthcare professionals will work closely with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that integrates these innovative medications with lifestyle modifications for long-term success. Furthermore, they understand the importance of accessibility, which is why theoffer the convenience of medication shipping to patients throughout the state of Florida, ensuring that individuals can embark on their weight loss journey with ease, regardless of their location. Their comprehensive approach combines evidence-based treatments with personalized nutrition and lifestyle guidance to help patients achieve sustainable weight loss and improve overall health.
Direct Primary Care Memberships: They provide convenient and affordable Direct Primary Care Memberships for individuals and small businesses, offering unlimited access to primary care services without the hassle of insurance paperwork or copays. Their membership plans are designed to prioritize your health and well-being, with extended appointment times, same-day or next-day visits, and virtual care options for added convenience.
Direct Primary Care (DPC) offers a myriad of benefits aimed at optimizing the healthcare experience for patients. Say goodbye to long waits at urgent care facilities with DPC memberships, which provide unlimited access to primary care services with same-day or next-day appointments. Additionally, telehealth options ensure convenient access to healthcare from the comfort of your own home, allowing for timely consultations and follow-ups without the need for travel or disruptions to your schedule. Moreover, their proactive approach to healthcare includes comprehensive preventative screenings to detect potential health issues early on, empowering patients to take charge of their well-being and prevent future complications.
IV Hydration Therapy: Pashen Health offers individuals the opportunity to experience the revitalizing effects of IV Hydration Therapy. Their carefully crafted IV Drips are designed to replenish vital nutrients, fostering overall health and vitality. Whether seeking relief from a hangover, a boost to the immune system, or rejuvenation for the skin, Pashen Health's vitamin-infused IV treatments are customized to address individual needs, restoring equilibrium and hydration for optimal wellness.
"We are thrilled to introduce Pashen Health as a beacon of comprehensive healthcare excellence in Safety Harbor," said Elisabeth Ashe, Founder and Nurse Practitioner at Pashen Health. "Our team is dedicated to empowering our community to live their healthiest, happiest lives through personalized care and innovative wellness solutions. We look forward to serving as your trusted partner on your journey to optimal health."
Get Directions: https://maps.app.goo.gl/rXhC6N1YJHSNm7qY9
Follow on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PashenHealthDPC
Instagram: @pashenhealthdpc
Twitter: @PashenHealth
Media Contact:
Elisabeth Ashe, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC
Founder & Nurse Practitioner
Pashen Health
elisabeth@pashenhealth.com
(813) 602-0693
