Union Realtime Releases New Filter Feature for Radius+
Filter facilities you don’t need in your analysis and easily spot the ones that you’re interested in. New feature will demo for the first time at Mid-Atlantic Self Storage Conference (SSA) on March 12-13.
New York, NY, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Union Realtime www.unionrealtime.com (URT), which offers a suite of location intelligence tools for self-storage and the wider real estate industry, has launched a new filtering feature within its Radius+ www.radiusplus.com analytics platform which aims to add granularity and accessibility to its users.
“Our latest filtering tool is a direct response to the valuable feedback from our users. By recognizing the need for diverse facility filtering, we embarked on an innovation journey to empower users in identifying markets that seamlessly align with their preferences,” explains product manager, Nikki Lee.
Launched in 2016, Radius+ helps developers, owners, operators, investors and lenders in the self-storage space get up-to-date pricing, demographics, supply and pipeline information, and drive-time analysis. This alerts feature empowers Radius+ users with the real-time information they need to make savvy business decisions and is the latest in a series of ongoing updates and additions to the platform informed by customer feedback.
The new Filters feature will provide users the ability to have quick access to tools that they use regularly. These filters can be saved and also included in analysis using our Trade Area and Competitors page.
The Filters feature was developed after months of in-depth interviews with owners and operators of leading self-storage companies to understand their needs, challenges, and daily operations.
Some of the features that make the Filtering tool a first-of-its-kind solution are:
Trade-area view - View based on currents and/or development sites.
Two different modes - Analysis mode allows you to visualize and filter data out at the same time while highlight mode provides the ability to visualize the filters without the data being excluded.
Ability to go back in time - See when facilities opened.
Updated panel- allows users to turn off trade area sites individually.
The team at Union Realtime hopes that the new Filters feature will also serve as a tool to provide more granularity to users' search needs.
The new filters feature is currently slated to be released on March 12, 2024 and can be demoed at the Mid-Atlantic Self Storage Conference & Trade Show (SSA) on March 12-13.
About Union Realtime
Founded in January of 2016 with the vision of combining traditional bottom-up equity research with big and disparate data, Union Realtime delivers industry-breaking technology the self-storage space has never seen.
Press Contact
Ilyssa Caretsky
Director of Marketing, Union Realtime
Ilyssa@unionrealtime.com
