Adam White Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Ogden, Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Adam White has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Adam brings over 14 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans.
Las Vegas, NV, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Meadows Bank announced today that Adam White has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Adam brings over 14 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans.
Adam came to Meadows Bank from Intermountain Business Lending (Utah CDC) where he was EVP, Chief Lending Officer, leading a team of commercial loan officers. He was the highest producing loan officer in the history of the company. Prior to that, he was with Royal Bank of Scotland as Collateral Manager, analyzing and underwriting a portfolio of trading accounts.
“Adam will be a tremendous asset to Meadows Bank and will focus on developing the SBA 7(a) and 504 market in Utah. His 14+ years of business development and SBA/Commercial lending experience make him a powerful addition to the Meadows Bank SBA Team,” said Cal Regan, President, Small Business Lending Division.
Adam received a Master of Professional Communication from Weber State University and a Business Management degree from Utah Valley University. Adam is fluent in Spanish, is a volunteer Board Member at Wasatch Soccer Club, and coaches youth sports.
About Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is a National SBA Preferred Lender with loan productions offices throughout the US. Meadows Bank currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.
Adam came to Meadows Bank from Intermountain Business Lending (Utah CDC) where he was EVP, Chief Lending Officer, leading a team of commercial loan officers. He was the highest producing loan officer in the history of the company. Prior to that, he was with Royal Bank of Scotland as Collateral Manager, analyzing and underwriting a portfolio of trading accounts.
“Adam will be a tremendous asset to Meadows Bank and will focus on developing the SBA 7(a) and 504 market in Utah. His 14+ years of business development and SBA/Commercial lending experience make him a powerful addition to the Meadows Bank SBA Team,” said Cal Regan, President, Small Business Lending Division.
Adam received a Master of Professional Communication from Weber State University and a Business Management degree from Utah Valley University. Adam is fluent in Spanish, is a volunteer Board Member at Wasatch Soccer Club, and coaches youth sports.
About Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is a National SBA Preferred Lender with loan productions offices throughout the US. Meadows Bank currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.
Contact
Meadows BankContact
Jennifer Hall
702-471-2004
meadowsbank.bank
702-300-5567 (cell)
Jennifer Hall
702-471-2004
meadowsbank.bank
702-300-5567 (cell)
Categories