Ninja Transfers Announces Same Day Shipping with Low Cost Next Day Delivery
Ninja Transfers recently announced significant changes to its shipping methods in their ongoing effort to provide the best service and options for their customers.
Philadelphia, PA, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel, recently announced significant changes to its shipping methods. In their ongoing effort to provide the best service and options for their customers, the Ninja team has updated their shipping offerings as follows:
Guaranteed UPS Next Day Air: Price starting as low as $28.11. This premium option provides the fastest possible delivery for urgent orders and will be delivered as early as 10:30AM the following day.
Guaranteed UPS Next Day Air Saver: Price starting as low as $25.55. Customers can opt for guaranteed next-day delivery at a saver rate and will receive their order by the end of the next business day.
Rush Delivery (3-4 business days): Price starting as low as $21.31. This option is designed for those who need their orders quickly but do not require overnight service.
Standard Shipping (5-7 business days): On orders under $75, standard shipping has a flat rate of $8.99. Ninja Transfers’ standard shipping option ensures delivery within 5-7 business days, offering reliability and affordability.
In a major move to enhance customer satisfaction, Ninja Transfers is also excited to announce free shipping on all orders over $75 when choosing the standard shipping method. This initiative is aimed at providing even greater value for their customers, especially those placing bulk orders.
These changes come as part of Ninja Transfers’ commitment to offering flexible, reliable, and cost-effective shipping options to meet the diverse needs of their customers. Shipping is a crucial aspect of the online shopping experience, and the team at Ninja Transfers has once again demonstrated their dedication to continuously improving their services.
At Ninja Transfers, it is their mission to ensure that all orders are processed and shipped out the same or next business day. Sometimes this may take up to 2-3 business days, however Expedited Shipping Orders and “Jump The Line” orders are always prioritized. This is especially useful for customers that utilize Ninja Transfers’ newly launched Ninja Printshop.
Last minute ordering has never been easier, and customers can put their minds at ease knowing that their order can be shipped out the same day or Next Day Air if the order is placed before 3:00 PM EST. “Forty percent of our orders are Next Day shipping and 99% get to our customers by their deadline. That’s pretty remarkable,” said a representative from Ninja Transfers.
For more details about Ninja Transfers’ updated shipping policies and other services, please visit their website at NinjaTransfers.com.
Tom Golubovich
888-356-3665
ninjatransfers.com
