Building Block Resolutions Awarded Grant as Part of Governor Newsom's Pioneering Mental Health Initiative
Building Block Resolutions has secured a grant from Governor Gavin Newsom's Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative. This funding will boost services like a new facility and enhanced training. The expansion aims to revolutionize early intervention and community mental health, making a significant impact on the well-being of children and families in the community.
Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Building Block Resolutions, a beacon of innovation in child behavioral health, has been selected as a grant recipient in the latest round of funding from the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), a key component of Governor Gavin Newsom's comprehensive mental health plan for California. Announced on March 8, 2024, this recognition places Building Block Resolutions at the heart of the state's efforts to revolutionize early intervention services for children and youth.
This grant will enable Building Block Resolutions to significantly expand its services, including the development of a state-of-the-art facility, the addition of a highly skilled physician to the team, and the enhancement of staff and caregiver training programs. The focus will be on implementing groundbreaking early intervention strategies, offering tailored parent coaching, and providing advanced behavioral analytic services to support children and their families on their journey to wellness.
"We are thrilled to be part of Governor Newsom's visionary mental health initiative," said Jennifer Charles, PhD, Executive Director at Building Block Resolutions. "This grant is not only a recognition of our dedication to children's behavioral health but also an opportunity to be at the forefront of a transformative approach to early intervention. We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the families we serve."
The CYBHI grant is a testament to the initiative's commitment to supporting innovative programs that address the pressing behavioral health needs of California's youth. Building Block Resolutions' selection underscores its reputation as a leader in providing accessible, effective services that can transform the lives of young individuals and their families.
For more information about Building Block Resolutions and its impactful services, please visit www.BuildingBlockResolutions.com.
About Building Block Resolutions
Building Block Resolutions is at the forefront of providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism and other developmental disorders. With a focus on early intervention and personalized care, the company is dedicated to empowering children and their families to achieve their full potential and lead fulfilling lives.
Contact
Jennifer Charles
424-272-5238
www.BuildingBlockResolutions.com
