Women in Gaming Shine at the*gamehers Awards 2024
the*gamehers Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence in Gaming and Inclusion in Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The highly anticipated the*gamehers Awards, celebrating women in gaming and diversity in the industry, was a resounding success on March 1, 2024, at the prestigious Skillshot Media venue in Atlanta, GA. The event, in honor of Women’s History Month, brought together industry leaders, gaming enthusiasts, and advocates for inclusion to pay homage to the outstanding achievements and contributions of women and femme-identifying persons in the gaming world.
The extravaganza served as a platform to recognize the remarkable talents and accomplishments of women across various facets of the gaming industry, and featured a diverse range of categories – including Best Game Developer, Coach of the Year, V-tuber of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement. Awards were presented during both a virtual segment and a live gala, all live streamed globally, and included red carpet interviews, giveaways, musical entertainment, networking opportunities, and engaging connections.
"We are thrilled to have hosted this year’s the*gamehers Awards in Atlanta – and for the first time in person – to celebrate the incredible achievements of women in the gaming community," said Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers. "This event is not only a celebration of excellence, but also a testament to the importance of fostering inclusivity and representation in gaming. We can’t wait to do it again next year!”
Women and femme-identifying persons in gaming, along with the*gamehers community, celebrated the incredible night with over 150 individuals gracing the gala in-person and 155,000 tuning in via Twitch. The event showcased 27 prestigious awards, 110 outstanding finalists, and a remarkable 43,888 total votes.
the*gamehers Awards 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of the following partners, and volunteers who share in the vision of creating a more inclusive gaming industry: PrizePicks, iFOLIO, Skillshot, Ghost Gaming, TechniSport, Skullz, Benefit Cosmetics, Zenni Optical, Nanoleaf, Flexpower, Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Next year’s the*gamehers Awards will be held on March 1, 2025, at Skillshot Media in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please contact awards@thegamehers.com.
About the*gamehers
the*gamehers is a global community reshaping the gaming landscape for women and femme-identifying persons – the go-to place for women in gaming. Their innovative social-tech platform empowers female gamers to connect, grow, and excel in their careers.
The extravaganza served as a platform to recognize the remarkable talents and accomplishments of women across various facets of the gaming industry, and featured a diverse range of categories – including Best Game Developer, Coach of the Year, V-tuber of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement. Awards were presented during both a virtual segment and a live gala, all live streamed globally, and included red carpet interviews, giveaways, musical entertainment, networking opportunities, and engaging connections.
"We are thrilled to have hosted this year’s the*gamehers Awards in Atlanta – and for the first time in person – to celebrate the incredible achievements of women in the gaming community," said Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers. "This event is not only a celebration of excellence, but also a testament to the importance of fostering inclusivity and representation in gaming. We can’t wait to do it again next year!”
Women and femme-identifying persons in gaming, along with the*gamehers community, celebrated the incredible night with over 150 individuals gracing the gala in-person and 155,000 tuning in via Twitch. The event showcased 27 prestigious awards, 110 outstanding finalists, and a remarkable 43,888 total votes.
the*gamehers Awards 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of the following partners, and volunteers who share in the vision of creating a more inclusive gaming industry: PrizePicks, iFOLIO, Skillshot, Ghost Gaming, TechniSport, Skullz, Benefit Cosmetics, Zenni Optical, Nanoleaf, Flexpower, Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Next year’s the*gamehers Awards will be held on March 1, 2025, at Skillshot Media in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please contact awards@thegamehers.com.
About the*gamehers
the*gamehers is a global community reshaping the gaming landscape for women and femme-identifying persons – the go-to place for women in gaming. Their innovative social-tech platform empowers female gamers to connect, grow, and excel in their careers.
Contact
the*gamehersContact
Jennifer Dolinka
610-969-5547
www.thegamehers.com
Allie Young
404-285-8121
Jennifer Dolinka
610-969-5547
www.thegamehers.com
Allie Young
404-285-8121
Categories