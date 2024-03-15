Sabina Ewing Awarded Bench and Deloitte Inaugural Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award
Award Recognizes Exceptional Contributions by Women in the Life Sciences Industry
San Diego, CA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, is pleased to announce Sabina Ewing, Senior Vice President, Business & Technology Services and Chief Information Officer at Abbott, is the recipient of the inaugural Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award. Sabina was recognized for her remarkable contributions to the life sciences industry at the LAMedTechWeek Mixer on March 14, 2024, held at BioscienceLA.
“We are thrilled to recognize Sabina's outstanding leadership, vision, and commitment to advancing the life sciences industry,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. “Her accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring professionals in the life sciences sector and her dedication to pushing boundaries and fostering diversity exemplifies the qualities that drive progress and success in the industry.”
Sabina joined global healthcare company Abbott in November 2020, bringing with her experience gained from her previous IT roles at Pfizer and management positions at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, BearingPoint, and American Express.
“I’m honored to have been nominated with an amazing group of women and humbled to receive this award,” Sabina said. “It’s important that we recognize the contributions of women at all levels to life sciences and technology. Women are critical to STEM and our ability to advance these disciplines. We need their smart, imaginative thinking, and unique perspectives and experiences to solve the world’s biggest problems.”
The Bench and Deloitte Inaugural Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award was established to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women leaders in life science and technology, as well as inspire future generations of women leaders. Nominations underwent a thorough evaluation by a select panel of nine distinguished leaders in the fields of technology and biopharma, subsequently receiving the endorsement of the public through hundreds of votes.
DeeDee concluded, “I extend a sincere thank you to our esteemed panel of industry judges and LAMedTechWeek leadership for their time and shared passion of supporting the advancement of women leaders in life sciences.”
About Bench International
Bench International is a woman-founded executive search firm with a 50-year history serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench’s scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. Over 50% of hires in the last five years meet diversity standards. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information visit www.benchinternational.com.
Contact Information
Joleen Schultz
Joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com
Cell: 760-271-8150
“We are thrilled to recognize Sabina's outstanding leadership, vision, and commitment to advancing the life sciences industry,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. “Her accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring professionals in the life sciences sector and her dedication to pushing boundaries and fostering diversity exemplifies the qualities that drive progress and success in the industry.”
Sabina joined global healthcare company Abbott in November 2020, bringing with her experience gained from her previous IT roles at Pfizer and management positions at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, BearingPoint, and American Express.
“I’m honored to have been nominated with an amazing group of women and humbled to receive this award,” Sabina said. “It’s important that we recognize the contributions of women at all levels to life sciences and technology. Women are critical to STEM and our ability to advance these disciplines. We need their smart, imaginative thinking, and unique perspectives and experiences to solve the world’s biggest problems.”
The Bench and Deloitte Inaugural Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award was established to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women leaders in life science and technology, as well as inspire future generations of women leaders. Nominations underwent a thorough evaluation by a select panel of nine distinguished leaders in the fields of technology and biopharma, subsequently receiving the endorsement of the public through hundreds of votes.
DeeDee concluded, “I extend a sincere thank you to our esteemed panel of industry judges and LAMedTechWeek leadership for their time and shared passion of supporting the advancement of women leaders in life sciences.”
About Bench International
Bench International is a woman-founded executive search firm with a 50-year history serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench’s scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. Over 50% of hires in the last five years meet diversity standards. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information visit www.benchinternational.com.
Contact Information
Joleen Schultz
Joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com
Cell: 760-271-8150
Contact
Bench InternationalContact
Joleen Schultz
760-271-8150
benchinternational.com
Joleen Schultz
760-271-8150
benchinternational.com
Multimedia
Categories