MAL Entertainment LED Screen Rentals Opens Its Doors in Austin Texas
Austin, TX, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MAL Entertainment, a newly established small business specializing in mobile LED screen rentals, is excited to announce its nationwide services for a wide range of events. Founded by Michael and Andrea Landers, MAL Entertainment takes pride in offering high-quality equipment and personalized service to ensure every event is a success.
The inspiration behind MAL Entertainment's name comes from the initials of its founders, who call Austin, Texas, their home. With a passion for delivering exceptional experiences, MAL Entertainment caters to various events, including Outdoor Movies & Drive-Ins, Graduations, Weddings, Concerts, Festivals, Worship Services, Corporate Events, Marketing Activations, Tradeshows, Tailgates, Sporting Events, and more.
"At MAL Entertainment, we understand the importance of creating memorable moments for and with our clients," said Michael Landers, co-founder of the company. "Our mission is to provide top-notch equipment and dedicated service to make every event an unforgettable experience."
What sets MAL Entertainment apart is its commitment to community involvement. The owners believe in giving back and are actively seeking opportunities to partner with local organizations and events to support and enrich the communities they serve. "We're not just a business; we're a part of the community," added Andrea Landers, co-founder of MAL Entertainment. "We're excited to collaborate with local organizations and events to make a positive impact together."
MAL Entertainment's services are available nationwide, making it a go-to choice for event planners, businesses, and individuals looking to elevate their events with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.
For more information about MAL Entertainment and their services, visit mal-entertainment.com.
Contact: Michael Landers
(737) 316 2228
events@mal-entertainment.com
