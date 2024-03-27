Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction.
Hamden, CT, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sweeney Excavation, a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction, a proven concrete foundation contracting company with over 35 years of experience. This strategic move will double Sweeney's current capabilities in its Concrete Foundation Construction Division and aims to enhance Sweeney's current comprehensive construction capabilities, offering clients a seamless solution for both excavation and concrete foundation construction needs.
The acquisition stems from a long-standing relationship between Bob Sweeney, founder of Sweeney Excavation, and Gene Gargiulo, founder of Gargiulo Construction, spanning over three decades. Having collaborated on numerous projects, both parties recognized the collective opportunity between their respective businesses and decided to join forces to better serve their customers.
Reflecting on the acquisition, Sweeney's founder, Bob Sweeney, stated, "There are many shared values between the teams-with the quality of the working being foremost. Both organizations are leaders in our respective industries, in developing our people, and both our teams have been early and consistent implementers of technology."
Employees from Gargiulo Construction will also now have access to enhanced benefits, including medical coverage and retirement plans.
Sweeney Excavation's unique ability to provide and streamline sitework and foundation construction for the last 20 years will now be greatly enhanced by this acquisition. Bob stated, "We look forward to reaching an entire new group of customers that Gargiulo Construction has served wonderfully for many years, and introducing them to the seamless process of performing both site construction and foundation construction on their projects."
As the companies integrate operations, customers can anticipate a smooth transition with minimal disruption to ongoing projects. Sweeney Excavation will undergo strategic branding efforts throughout the course of this year, resulting in an updated website and online presence.
For more information about Sweeney Excavation and its services, visit sweeneyexcavation.com or contact Kimberly Burns at kimberly@sweeneyexcavation.com.
Kim Burns
203-562-7120
