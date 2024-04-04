Evolution Analytics Recognized by CIO Bulletin in Their "30 Leading Companies to Watch" Compilation for 2024
Elevating Data Expertise: Evolution Analytics' Journey to Becoming a Top Contender in Data and AI Innovation for 2024
Chicago, IL, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Evolution Analytics is honored to have been selected by CIO Bulletin for their prestigious 2024 list of "30 Leading Companies to Watch." This recognition underscores their position as a leading innovator in data analytics, data science, and AI.
John Harmann, a Principal at Evolution Analytics, expressed his enthusiasm: "Being recognized by CIO Bulletin is a testament to our team's dedication to driving forward-thinking solutions in data analytics. Our mission is to empower businesses with insightful, data-driven strategies, and this accolade reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry."
Evolution Analytics provides a comprehensive range of data, AI, and analytics solutions for its clients in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, higher education, manufacturing, and private equity sectors. It helps these organizations navigate the complexities of data and leverage it for informed decision-making and strategic advantage. The company's unique EAAdvantage™ Analytics Framework has been pivotal in its growth, offering systematic and strategic approaches to data analytics.
“As we continue to evolve and adapt to emerging technologies and market needs, we are poised to further our impact across various industries, cementing our place as a key player in the field of data, AI, and analytics consulting,” Harmann concluded.
About Evolution Analytics:
Evolution Analytics, LLC is a leader among data and analytics consultants. It offers data strategy consulting, advanced analytics, data science solutions, and AI-enabled tools to help clients automate business decisions and processes. Focused on tailored strategies grounded in extensive knowledge and trusted frameworks, the company serves mid-size companies, leveraging emerging technologies and industry expertise to ensure clients capitalize on opportunities effectively. The company's commitment lies in transforming data into clients' most valuable assets, thereby propelling them towards heightened levels of success.
Contact
Evolution AnalyticsContact
Vince Belanger
888-366-1966
https://www.evolutionanalytics.com/
