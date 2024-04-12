SolarCraft - Marin, Sonoma & Napa Solar Energy & Battery Storage Leader Celebrates Forty Years of Business

SolarCraft, the renowned leader in clean energy solutions, proudly celebrates 40 years of dedication to its mission of harnessing the power of the sun to create a more resilient and sustainable North Bay region. Since its establishment in 1984, SolarCraft has been at the forefront of solar energy and battery backup installations, serving Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties with innovative and reliable renewable energy solutions.