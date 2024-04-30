CHBO Expands the Development Process to Build the First "GloCal" Miniature Park in Your Country
In a previous press release, Planet Miniature had the pleasure of announcing the private development of a Tourist-Cultural project consisting of the reconstitution, reproduction-replica, represented by models of unique architectural Community Monuments in Miniature. Since the press release of February 27, 2024 numerous requests & telephone calls have been sent to CHBO to build a miniature park in specific countries, said Nadhem Nouisser, President of Health Culture in Business Organization/CHBO.
Montréal, Canada, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Planet Miniature: Your country and the world in Miniature.
Based on turnkey development solutions, "PlanetMiniature.com" will be produced at a scale of 1:30 and/or 1:25 on an outdoor/indoor site around a major city in your country, based on over 200 unique community and global architectural landmarks. Heritage Monuments in your country and around the world. This will be sustained by the latest digital technologies to produce a hyper unique offer of visits, activities and discoveries of National Interest for your country, aligned with economic growth driven by a leisure park.
Many activities and entertainment attractions will be available - soft and exciting discoveries; profitable. A unique project of sustainable cultural and socio-educational tourism produced by - Innovation, Motivation, Fascination, Relaxation, Stimulation... All activities will be aligned with the Mother of Social Responsibility of the Culture of Health in Businesses/CHBO and supported by an NGO/non-profit organization.
Most importantly, Planet Miniature will be present in your country but will act on a global scale relying on miniature communities that help the country develop through an inter-GloCal Socio-economic Network.
Nothing like it in this Earth Orbit, the first project of this type in the world and likely to appear in the Guinness Book of Records. Environmentally friendly / renewable Energy supported by digital & information technologies, immersive reality, extended reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and much more.
With revenue growth in mind for your country or stakeholders, please contact Nadhem Nouisser, President of CHBO, for more information on Planet Miniature and to learn more about this hyper innovative park project.
