CHBO Expands the Development Process to Build the First "GloCal" Miniature Park in Your Country

In a previous press release, Planet Miniature had the pleasure of announcing the private development of a Tourist-Cultural project consisting of the reconstitution, reproduction-replica, represented by models of unique architectural Community Monuments in Miniature. Since the press release of February 27, 2024 numerous requests & telephone calls have been sent to CHBO to build a miniature park in specific countries, said Nadhem Nouisser, President of Health Culture in Business Organization/CHBO.