Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Maple Grove

Maple Grove, MN, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Maple Grove. The center prepares to open on May 21, 2024. Owner Meenakshi Jakhar has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Maple Grove area.
Best Brains has firmly established itself in Minnesota, with five centers spread across the state and several more currently in active development. With the growing demand for after-school enrichment, the franchise teams are now focusing on emerging areas where new families are seeking excellent after-school education options for their children. Meenakshi saw a lot of potential for growth, additionally, she really liked the structure and design of the programs that Best Brains offer, believing it can make a positive impact on students’ educational development.
The center provides ample space to host various programs for students and serves as a community hub for families prioritizing education. In-person classes are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings. Students have the option to enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, "Our new locations all feature our Coding program." She adds, "Offering Coding classes from day 1 at our newest centers generates significant interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which is precisely what our program was designed to do." Another distinctive feature of Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both enjoyable and engaging, using the right side of the brain to strengthen students' overall brain power.
Meenakshi is looking forward to providing an environment conducive to learning for students of all ages. She wants to be a contributing factor in their success as well as her three amazing teachers: one math specialist who loves teaching, one experienced Math and English teacher who loves working with kids of all ages, and one with over 28 years' experience teaching elementary and middle school students.
Best Brains Learning Centers offer enrichment programs for students aged 3-14, available throughout the US and Canada. They are renowned for providing one-on-one student interaction with certified teachers, whether in a secure classroom setting or through small, online classrooms. Their curriculum, which avoids repetition, combined with their qualified and motivated staff, ensures high levels of student engagement and excitement, leading to satisfied parents.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Maple Grove can improve the academic performance of your child, call (651) 419-0000 or email maplegrove@bestbrains.com.
