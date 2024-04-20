Missing Persons Awareness Day
Pittsburgh, PA, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pennsylvania Emergency Response Center is hosting Missing Persons Awareness Day. This event will be in Friendship Park, on June 7, 2024 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Schedule permitting, Mayor Ed Gainey will be attending, and if not, Melvin Hubbard El, Community Advisor to the Mayor will be in attendance.
Activities will be offered. Also in attendance will be the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office with information regarding their Project LifeSaver Program.
Tracy Pampena
412-857-4727
www.pennerc.org
