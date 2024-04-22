New Principled Technologies Study Finds That Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS Offered Stronger and More Consistent Storage Performance Than a Competing Solution
Principled Technologies (PT) compared multiple configurations of both solutions and found that the Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS solution delivered consistently higher storage performance with the ability to scale.
Durham, NC, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For enterprises seeking consistent, high-performance block storage, there are a large number of options both in the cloud and on-premises. Virtual storage services for the cloud can bring cloud flexibility while maintaining operational consistency with on-premises deployments.
Principled Technologies assessed the storage performance of two virtual storage services for the cloud: Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS and a virtual storage service from a company they call Vendor A. They used the Vdbench I/O workload utility to assess storage performance and examine scalability.
According to the report, “On configurations utilizing the EC2 NVMe instance store, Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS offered 4.7x the random read IOPS and 5.1x the throughput on sequential read operations per node of the Vendor A solution. Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS performed consistently, achieving similar performance across 10 runs, while the performance of the Vendor A solution declined over time to a lower steady-state on certain read test configurations. Solutions with steady performance allow organizations to meet use needs without issue or interruption. Plus, Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS also offers better capacity and more options to scale—Dell reports that the solution scales to 512 storage nodes and 8 PBs raw capacity, while the Vendor A solution does not scale past two nodes. In our testing of a single 24-node multi-AZ cluster, Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS scaled to more than 4.9M IOPS and 140 GB/s throughput.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/bWT2Lbu or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/bez5vKQ.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
