Compliant Workspace Helps Small Businesses Migrate to SharePoint
St. Petersburg, FL, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Compliant Workspace, a trusted Cloud Service Provider specializing in tailored solutions for small businesses, has enabled a leading financial firm based in Houston to successfully migrate to Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft 365. This marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of both the firm and Compliant Workspace.
The decision to migrate to Microsoft 365 was driven by the vision of the firm to embrace modern technologies and enhance collaboration, productivity, and data security within the organization. Facing challenges with old hardware such as a 'Server 2012 R2' file server and dispersed data across various locations, the firm sought a comprehensive solution.
Partnering with Compliant Workspace and leveraging the advanced functionalities of Microsoft 365, particularly OneDrive and SharePoint, they centralized data storage, improved collaboration, and enhanced data security. This transition not only addressed immediate challenges but also positioned the firm for future growth and innovation in the cloud era.
Key highlights of the migration enabled by Compliant Workspace include:
- Centralized data storage and management using OneDrive and SharePoint.
- Enhanced collaboration and communication among employees and clients.
- Improved data security and reliability, ensuring secure access from any device and location.
- Simplified IT management and reduced overhead costs by decommissioning > outdated hardware.
- Seamless integration of Microsoft 365 services for a holistic cloud solution.
"We are thrilled to have enabled the successful migration of this financial firm to Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft 365," said Patrick Lonz of Compliant Workspace. "This partnership will enable the customer to get the most of their new and current products and sets them up for a successful future in the Cloud. Compliant Workspace is committed to providing comprehensive all-in-one Cloud solutions to help everyone get on the cloud. Fully Secured, Fully Protected,” added Lonz.
Click here to read more about the migration process in our latest Whitepaper. https://compliantworkspace.com/resources.
For more information about Compliant Workspace and how we help businesses thrive in the cloud, please visit www.Compliantworkspace.com.
Contact
Patrick Lonz
(866) 942-1090
https://Compliantworkspace.com
