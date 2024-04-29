Sena Hospitality Design Wins American Resort Development Association Award
The Penthouses at Grand Seas Resort by Exploria Resorts Provide Elevated Experience
Orlando, FL, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has once again won an ARDA award from the American Resort Development Association. SHD’s winning design was for unit refurbishment of the Penthouses at Grand Seas Resort, part of the Xclusive Collection by Exploria Resorts.
“It’s very gratifying for my team to be recognized for the creativity and hard work we put into every project,” says Dawn Sena, the firm’s founder and president. “The Presidential Suites at Grand Seas represent an entirely new level of elegance and comfort, making this an exciting project to bring to fruition.”
The project is also gaining kudos from the client. “The Xclusive Collection by Exploria Resorts is our highest level of resort accommodations – the ultimate in vacation ownership available today. We think that this latest addition, The Penthouses at Grand Seas, is a true reflection of an elevated vacation experience and beautifully represents what vacation dreams are made of,” said Thomas J. Morris, president & CEO, Club Exploria LLC.
Cheryl Bellacicco, Exploria’s executive vice president of resort operations, adds, “SHD’s design provides upscale elegance while also beautifully highlighting the spectacular views afforded by the Penthouses.”
The Penthouses at Grand Seas command the entire sixth floor of Grand Seas Resort, an iconic 155-unit beachfront resort in the heart of Daytona Beach, Florida. The units now feature dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, complemented by a beach-inspired color palette and art. The refurbishment project transformed the original 13 units into two spacious two-bedroom units at 1,703 square feet that sleep six and two even more spacious four-bedroom units at 2,292 square feet with occupancy for 10. A welcoming entry foyer; vaulted ceilings; two primary bedrooms (each with an ensuite bathroom); spacious living and dining areas, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen and a laundry room offer plenty of room for large travel parties to enjoy being together—or even carve out some “me” time.
Grand Seas Resort overlooks 812 feet of the “World’s Most Famous Beach” and is just short drive to the Daytona Speedway and only an hour to Orlando theme parks. It offers guests two all new outdoor swimming pools and pool deck experiences, direct beach access, Tiki Bar, restaurant, arcade, and an indoor heated swimming pool.
SHD specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH (four-time TopID Hospitality award winner), and the American Society of Interior Designers. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more.
