Urologist Dr. Miguel Pineda Joins NY Health
Brooklyn, NY, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified Urologist Dr. Miguel Pineda has joined its Urology team. Dr. Pineda will practice at 175 Remsen Street, Suite 1225, Brooklyn, NY 11201.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Pineda to NY Health,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. Dr. Pineda’s experience and dedication to his patients make him an excellent fit for our practice, and we are thrilled he chose to join our team.”
Dr. Pineda is an expert in all treatment methods for sexual dysfunction in men, including oral medications, penile injections, vacuum devices, and especially surgery for the implantation of inflatable penile prostheses. He also specializes in minimally invasive treatments for enlarged prostates (BPH), which cause urinary difficulty in men, as well as procedures to break kidney stones.
Dr. Pineda's journey into Urology was deeply personal. He was inspired to pursue this field after witnessing his mother's battle with kidney disease. This personal connection fuels his passion for helping patients understand their urological issues and guiding them through the options to improve their health. “I like establishing a friendly rapport with patients,” Dr. Pineda said.
Dr. Pineda is thrilled to join NY Health, renowned for its exceptional reputation. “I am proud to provide high-quality care close to home, to patients in my own community,” he said.
Dr. Pineda attended medical school at Cornell University and completed his internships at New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center and completed a Urology Residency at Brookdale Medical Center. He did additional training in sexual dysfunction at Johns Hopkins University, completing a fellowship in Sexual Medicine. He previously served as the Director of Male Sexual Dysfunction and Urologic Prosthetics at Staten Island University Hospital. He was Assistant Professor of Urology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University. Dr. Pineda is fluent in English and Spanish.
To make an appointment with Dr. Pineda, please call 718-696-0186.
For more information, please visit our website at www.nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
