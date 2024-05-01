Pagari Life Science Corp. Announces the Commercial Launch of Helocaine®, a New Transformative Cold Sore Treatment
Pagari Life Science Corporation is revolutionizing cold sore treatment with the commercial launch of Helocaine®.
Bethalto, IL, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pagari Life Science Corporation is revolutionizing cold sore treatment with the commercial launch of Helocaine®. This innovative product leverages a novel platform, that treats cold sores and pain associated with cold sores.
“Helocaine® has delivered fantastic results,” said David Feldker, President and CEO of Pagari Life Science Corp. “Our platform delivers a superior product that gives the consumer rapid cold sore relief and pain control over the counter. Thank you to all of our pre-sale customers, the response has been terrific.”
This marks the first of several products Pagari Life Science plans to launch in the coming years, all targeting various forms of the Herpes virus and wound care. Helocaine® positions itself as a game-changer in the cold sore treatment landscape.
Key Points:
· Pagari Life Science Corporation launches Helocaine®, a transformative cold sore treatment.
· Helocaine® utilizes a novel patented platform.
· Effective cold sore treatment and pain relief, made in the USA.
· Available at Helocaine.com.
Pagari Life Science’s mission is to bring a new advanced form of anti-herpetic and advanced healing drugs that target accelerated healing while controlling pain. Currently we have three pre-clinical product studies being conducted both privately and in conjunction with NIH/NIAID.
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. Pagari cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
Contact
Marni Zenkewicz
(773)255-2288
www.pagarils.com
