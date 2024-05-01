Roomistry Launches Innovative Roommate Matching App to Simplify the Search and Connection Process
Philadelphia, PA, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roomistry, a pioneering new app designed to connect like-minded roommates, officially launches today in Philadelphia and State College, Pennsylvania. Developed to address the common challenges of finding the ideal roommate, Roomistry offers a unique, science-backed system that ensures users can easily find and connect with compatible roommates. While the app is available for use nationwide, phase one will focus on college student and young professional audiences in the Philadelphia and State College communities.
How Roomistry Works
Roomistry is crafted from real-life experiences and feedback. By completing a profile that includes a proprietary questionnaire based on lifestyle, interests, even elements like diet and sleep patterns, users can set filters based on location, budget, and more. The app then displays potential roommates with a compatibility score, making the search for the perfect roommate straightforward and stress-free. Users can initiate conversations directly from the search page or through user profiles, enhancing communication and efficiency.
A Mission Born from Necessity
The idea for Roomistry was born out of necessity, stemming from the personal experiences of founder Theodore Rainville. "Finding the right roommate used to be a tedious and often frustrating process. And, when that living situation no longer works, it creates incredible emotional and financial upheaval to get out and find another option" said Rainville. "With Roomistry, we’ve turned those challenges into a solution that not only simplifies finding a roommate but also ensures that our users can live with peace of mind knowing they’ve made a well-matched choice."
Safety and Community First
Roomistry is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment within the app, and helping its users find safer living situations off the app. The platform takes a strong stance against hate speech, threatening behavior, and discrimination. Any reported instances that contradict the values of safety, respect, and allyship, will result in immediate action.
Availability
Roomistry is now available in Philadelphia and State College, with plans to expand to other cities soon. New users can download the app from popular app stores and subscribe to start their journey toward finding the perfect roommate.
About Roomistry
Because everyone deserves to find their tribe and a place to thrive.
About Roomistry
Because everyone deserves to find their tribe and a place to thrive.
