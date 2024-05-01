Roomistry Launches Innovative Roommate Matching App to Simplify the Search and Connection Process

Roomistry is a cutting-edge roommate-matching app dedicated to transforming the way people find roommates. Utilizing a scientifically-backed system built from real-life insights, Roomistry simplifies the search process with personalized profiles, a proprietary questionnaire, compatibility scores, and direct messaging. Committed to fostering a safe and inclusive community, the app enforces a strict no-tolerance policy against hate speech and discrimination.