SubjectData and Mashbot Join Forces to Launch Bedrok, a Groundbreaking AI-Powered Due Diligence Platform for Private Equity and Venture Capital
SubjectData, a preeminent firm in the IT due diligence and M&A project consulting space, and Mashbot, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS platforms, today announced the launch of Bedrok, a revolutionary new SaaS platform that leverages generative AI to streamline and enhance the due diligence process for private equity and venture capital firms.
Dallas, TX, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “SubjectData has a long history of supporting large PE firms and M&A transactions in the US,” said Kris Lamberth, Managing Partner of SubjectData. “We understand the critical role that thorough and efficient due diligence plays in successful investments. Bedrok represents a significant leap forward, offering a comprehensive and AI-driven approach that empowers our clients to make smarter investment decisions with greater confidence while meeting tight timelines typically associated with closing.”
Bedrok utilizes the latest advancements in generative AI to automate and expedite the due diligence process. This powerful technology analyzes vast amounts of data at lightning speed, uncovering valuable insights that might be missed by traditional methods while managing data request lists.
“We are thrilled to introduce Bedrok, a solution that directly addresses the challenges faced by PE and VC firms in today's fast-paced investment landscape,” said Jason Ihaia, CEO of Mashbot. “By combining SubjectData's unparalleled experience in IT due diligence with Mashbot's expertise in building scalable SaaS platforms, Bedrok delivers unparalleled processing and analysis of investment opportunities, empowering analysts to make more informed decisions in a fraction of the time.”
The combined expertise of SubjectData and Mashbot positions Bedrok as a unique and powerful solution in the market. SubjectData contributes its deep understanding of the due diligence process within M&A, while Mashbot brings its proven ability to create secure, scalable, and user-friendly cloud-based platforms.
About SubjectData
SubjectData is a leader in the IT due diligence and enterprise technology projects, providing expertise during carve-outs and mergers in the US. SubjectData's team focuses on delivering insightful due diligence and value creation through exceptional post-close project delivery for portfolio companies of all sizes.
www.subjectdata.com
About Mashbot
Mashbot specializes in creating innovative cloud-based SaaS platforms. The company's expertise in cloud architecture and cutting-edge technologies ensures the development of secure, scalable, and user-friendly solutions.
www.mashbot.com
Contact
BedrokContact
Bradley Todd
214-623-5323
