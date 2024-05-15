AGS Partners with Jonathan Gagne: Building a "Wellness in the Multiverse" with Achievable Fitness Goals

Brand management boutique agency AGS partners with Jonathan Gagne, a fitness influencer known for "everyday superhero strength." Gagne offers practical advice & debunks myths, reaching over 2 million users. His holistic approach to wellness goes beyond the gym, emphasizing community & progress. Follow Gagne & his podcast "Wellness in the Multiverse" for more.