Rockhop.ai (US) and Bespoke.xyz (UK) Announce Strategic Joint Venture
The Combined Entity Establishes a Premier, Global Microsoft-Focused Automation & AI Consultancy
Denver, CO, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rockhop and Bespoke today announced they have entered into an agreement to create a premier global Automation & AI consulting company bringing together industry leaders across both countries. The combined group is being established to better serve international clients while expanding in North America and Europe. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction under which Bespoke will contribute commercial insights, marketing and development to Rockhop, while both companies will share resources to better support existing business and open new markets.
“We have been working informally with Bespoke for some time, and culturally it is like looking in a mirror across the Atlantic. Joining forces was an obvious and natural strategic decision for us both, and I am incredibly excited to have formalized the relationship.” –Todd Golden, Founder and CEO of Rockhop.
“This is an exciting new chapter in our growth story and will enable us to better serve our client base through our greater global reach. Combining our skills, resources and expertise, provides both parties with the optimal launchpad for international success. The wealth of experience the Rockhop team has, along with our established Microsoft relationship, make it clear from both company views that we are better together.” -Sam Bright, Co-Founder and CEO of Bespoke.
While the terms of this new venture were not disclosed, each company will continue to operate under independent brands within their respective markets. Both organizations will immediately begin to share resources from consulting to sales.
About Bespoke
Established in 2013, Bespoke has built a solid business model which centers on helping organisations become more operationally effective through automation, using Microsoft’s Power Platform. One of the only pure-play Power Platform partners in the UK Microsoft network, Bespoke celebrated achieving their Advanced Specialisation in low-code application development in 2023, along with becoming a Microsoft Managed Partner – both achievements being testament of their commitment to provide their clients with solutions that have a great impact on their business.
About Rockhop
Rockhop is an AI and development consulting company dedicated to helping complex organizations transform their businesses with Microsoft solutions. We help many of the world’s most complex organizations envision, design, build and deploy solutions that help solve business problems and realize measurable results.
“We have been working informally with Bespoke for some time, and culturally it is like looking in a mirror across the Atlantic. Joining forces was an obvious and natural strategic decision for us both, and I am incredibly excited to have formalized the relationship.” –Todd Golden, Founder and CEO of Rockhop.
“This is an exciting new chapter in our growth story and will enable us to better serve our client base through our greater global reach. Combining our skills, resources and expertise, provides both parties with the optimal launchpad for international success. The wealth of experience the Rockhop team has, along with our established Microsoft relationship, make it clear from both company views that we are better together.” -Sam Bright, Co-Founder and CEO of Bespoke.
While the terms of this new venture were not disclosed, each company will continue to operate under independent brands within their respective markets. Both organizations will immediately begin to share resources from consulting to sales.
About Bespoke
Established in 2013, Bespoke has built a solid business model which centers on helping organisations become more operationally effective through automation, using Microsoft’s Power Platform. One of the only pure-play Power Platform partners in the UK Microsoft network, Bespoke celebrated achieving their Advanced Specialisation in low-code application development in 2023, along with becoming a Microsoft Managed Partner – both achievements being testament of their commitment to provide their clients with solutions that have a great impact on their business.
About Rockhop
Rockhop is an AI and development consulting company dedicated to helping complex organizations transform their businesses with Microsoft solutions. We help many of the world’s most complex organizations envision, design, build and deploy solutions that help solve business problems and realize measurable results.
Contact
BespokeContact
Kelly Humpleby
(720) 263-1623
rockhop.ai
Kelly Humpleby
(720) 263-1623
rockhop.ai
Categories