Pendulum Intelligence Wins SIA 2024 Best in Threat / Risk Management Software Applications Award
Security Industry Association announces Pendulum as a winner of the 2024 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards at ISC West.
Seattle, WA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pendulum, the risk intelligence platform that provides proactive insights into video, audio and text content, has been awarded the 2024 Best in Threat / Risk Management Software Applications by the Security Industry Association (SIA) at the International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC West). RiskWand automates horizon scanning by uncovering business and security threats across a comprehensive range of online video, audio, and text content, synthesizing data into actionable stories.
The SIA New Products and Solutions Awards has been the security industry’s premier product awards program since 1979. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and Pendulum RiskWand won in the category of Threat / Risk Management Software Applications.
“We are truly grateful to receive this recognition from the SIA New Products and Solutions Awards. Innovation, much like risk intelligence, is the result of a collective team effort," says Mark Listes, CEO of Pendulum. "We are proud of our team’s dedication to developing RiskWand and excited about the positive impact it will have by helping risk teams work more proactively."
Utilizing cutting-edge machine learning and AI, RiskWand enables horizon scanning from a single pane of glass to track topics as they spread online, mitigating risks that can impact an organization’s operations, reputation, and finances. RiskWand allows users to monitor everything from immediate threats to their brands and executives, to broader topics such as sanctions, taxation, and ESG, enabling organizations to assess how these topics impact their business. See RiskWand in action by contacting us today: www.pendulumintel.com.
About Pendulum
Pendulum is redefining risk intelligence for the digital, interconnected world. Utilizing a unique approach, Pendulum empowers organizations to convert risks into opportunities by transforming insights into actionable decisions. Utilizing proprietary machine learning (ML) technology, Pendulum automates the discovery and analysis of early risk detection across the world's most comprehensive coverage of video, audio, and text platforms, such as YouTube, BitChute, Rumble, TikTok, Twitter, podcasts, and more to enable organizations to respond effectively. Pendulum’s RiskWand automates horizon scanning by uncovering business and security threats, synthesizing data into digestible and actionable stories. Through RiskWand’s data visualization landscape, analysts are able to communicate effectively to stakeholders about imminent threats on the horizon.
The SIA New Products and Solutions Awards has been the security industry’s premier product awards program since 1979. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and Pendulum RiskWand won in the category of Threat / Risk Management Software Applications.
“We are truly grateful to receive this recognition from the SIA New Products and Solutions Awards. Innovation, much like risk intelligence, is the result of a collective team effort," says Mark Listes, CEO of Pendulum. "We are proud of our team’s dedication to developing RiskWand and excited about the positive impact it will have by helping risk teams work more proactively."
Utilizing cutting-edge machine learning and AI, RiskWand enables horizon scanning from a single pane of glass to track topics as they spread online, mitigating risks that can impact an organization’s operations, reputation, and finances. RiskWand allows users to monitor everything from immediate threats to their brands and executives, to broader topics such as sanctions, taxation, and ESG, enabling organizations to assess how these topics impact their business. See RiskWand in action by contacting us today: www.pendulumintel.com.
About Pendulum
Pendulum is redefining risk intelligence for the digital, interconnected world. Utilizing a unique approach, Pendulum empowers organizations to convert risks into opportunities by transforming insights into actionable decisions. Utilizing proprietary machine learning (ML) technology, Pendulum automates the discovery and analysis of early risk detection across the world's most comprehensive coverage of video, audio, and text platforms, such as YouTube, BitChute, Rumble, TikTok, Twitter, podcasts, and more to enable organizations to respond effectively. Pendulum’s RiskWand automates horizon scanning by uncovering business and security threats, synthesizing data into digestible and actionable stories. Through RiskWand’s data visualization landscape, analysts are able to communicate effectively to stakeholders about imminent threats on the horizon.
Contact
Pendulum IntelligenceContact
Diane Vo
408-429-3549
https://www.pendulumintel.com/
Diane Vo
408-429-3549
https://www.pendulumintel.com/
Categories