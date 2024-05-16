Principled Technologies publishes New Study on Upgrading to Dell PowerEdge R7615 Servers with 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors and 100GbE Broadcom NICs
Principled Technologies (PT) deployed a modern solution based on Red Hat OpenShift, migrated database VMs from legacy servers, and saw database performance improvements that support consolidation.
Durham, NC, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Running transactional database workloads—the backbone of many business operations—on servers that are several years old may cause businesses to incur higher operating expenditures. With older servers, companies may be maintaining and operating more servers than necessary to complete workloads and could even risk downtime with aging hardware that’s more likely to break down. Upgrading to newer servers can mitigate these issues and help future-proof infrastructure. PT deployed a modern Red Hat OpenShift solution onto a three-node cluster of Dell PowerEdge R7615 servers and compared the performance of this solution to that of a legacy solution.
According to the report, “In our testing, a modern OpenShift environment with a cluster of three Dell PowerEdge R7615 servers with 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors and high-speed 100Gb Broadcom NICs outperformed a legacy environment with MySQL VMs running on a cluster of three Dell PowerEdge R7515 servers with 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors and 25Gb Broadcom NICs. We also easily migrated a VM from the legacy environment to the modern environment, with only a few steps required to set up and less than ten minutes of hands-on time. The performance advantage of the modern servers would allow a company to reduce the number of servers necessary to perform a given amount of database work, thus lowering operational expenditures such as power and cooling and IT staff time for maintenance. The high-speed 100Gb Broadcom NICs in this solution also give companies better network performance and networking capacity to grow as they embrace emerging technologies such as AI that put great demands on networks.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/o8SzB8t.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
