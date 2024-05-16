Fire and Ice Express Celebrates Its Opening on May 15, 2024
Fire and Ice Express celebrates its grand opening on May 15, 2024 at 300 S. Lenola Road as South Jersey’s first cold and hot immersion therapy wellness spa providing convenient access to cold and hot immersion therapy: cold plunges, Swiss shower, traditional sauna, and steam sauna.
Maple Shade, NJ, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- According to recent data Commissioned by Nutrisystem and conducted by OnePoll, 70 percent of Americans are more health conscious than in the past. Yet, there’s not enough time in the day to make health a priority —another survey said Americans could use four additional hours in each day. Stress is a common denominator as people are stretched too thin. Fire and Ice Express provides a solution, making it accessible and convenient to recharge the mind, body, and spirit.
As cold plunging and sauna and steam gain recognition and are in the infancy of the powerful wellness movement, benefits are compelling: improved cardiovascular health, immune system boost, improved mental health, decreased inflation and pain, improved muscle recovery, immunity and rejuvenation, skin and hair repair, and cognitive benefits.
Co-founders Michael Germano and Tom Bazis carefully curated this tranquil sanctuary to provide members and guests with a relaxing, holistic, and peaceful experience. Generally, members and guests book either a one- or two-hour all-access experience to the steam sauna, traditional dry sauna, and cold plunges; or a 25-minute cold plunge session.
Michael Germano said, “The mission of Fire and Ice is to foster a community of mindfulness and recovery that leads and inspires people to be their best selves by providing convenient and affordable access to cold and hot immersion experiences which are proven to extend the quality (health span) and quantity (life span) of life.”
Contact
Michael Germano
856-533-8905
fireicex.com
