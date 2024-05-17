Principled Technologies Deployment Guide Covering VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1 on Dell PowerEdge Servers Demonstrates How Orgs Can Gain Cloud Infrastructure with Ease
The fact-based marketing leader has published a deployment guide that explains a process to help IT administrators create a private or hybrid cloud solution with confidence.
Durham, NC, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deploying a private or hybrid cloud infrastructure can seem like a daunting task to some infrastructure architects and IT administrators. However, Principled Technologies (PT) just helped make a VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1 software cloud that uses Dell PowerEdge servers all that more attainable. PT deployed the software to a 16th Generation Dell PowerEdge server cluster easily and used that experience to craft a deployment guide. In addition, PT ran a common transactional database workload on the cloud solution post-deployment and found that the solution delivered solid performance.
The guide states on page one, “When backed by next gen Dell PowerEdge servers (with their own advantages in performance, security, management, and more), the VMware and Dell solution could deliver a robust, scalable, and efficient on-premises cloud infrastructure that provides the underlying infrastructure for your business to achieve your strategic business goals.” PT then says the deployment guide “can empower your system administrators, architects, and IT professionals with the knowledge and expertise to implement the VMware and Dell cloud solution efficiently and effectively.”
To read the VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1 deployment guide for Dell PowerEdge servers, visit https://facts.pt/kSkI18M. To get an overview of the deployment, see the PT infographic at https://facts.pt/5viMNeO or read the executive summary at https://facts.pt/mCiOI8Y.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
The guide states on page one, “When backed by next gen Dell PowerEdge servers (with their own advantages in performance, security, management, and more), the VMware and Dell solution could deliver a robust, scalable, and efficient on-premises cloud infrastructure that provides the underlying infrastructure for your business to achieve your strategic business goals.” PT then says the deployment guide “can empower your system administrators, architects, and IT professionals with the knowledge and expertise to implement the VMware and Dell cloud solution efficiently and effectively.”
To read the VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1 deployment guide for Dell PowerEdge servers, visit https://facts.pt/kSkI18M. To get an overview of the deployment, see the PT infographic at https://facts.pt/5viMNeO or read the executive summary at https://facts.pt/mCiOI8Y.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories