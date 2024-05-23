Dave Cook Announces the Launch of "Maximise Your Career Potential" and the Lifelong Learning Club

Renowned for his pioneering spirit in the realms of technology, data, and digital innovation, Dave Cook, known affectionately as the Yorkshire Cowboy, proudly announces the release of his new book, Maximise Your Career Potential, alongside the official launch of the Lifelong Learning Club, a community site dedicated to fostering lifelong learning and career development.