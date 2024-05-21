mLogica UK Announces Strategic Collaboration with PwC UK for Gen AI Enhanced Mainframe Modernization Services to the Cloud
Leveraging automated mainframe modernization solutions, mLogica UK and PwC UK to accelerate cloud adoption.
London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- mLogica UK, a premier provider of digital transformation and mainframe modernization solutions, is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with PwC UK, a global leader in professional services. This collaboration is set to accelerate mainframe modernization services, offering advanced, GEN AI powered software solutions to enterprises aiming to modernize their mainframe systems and harness the power of cloud computing.
mLogica, with over 20 years of experience, including refactoring over 300,000 databases and successfully completing over 1,000 projects, brings to the table advanced software automation, structured methodologies, and technical expertise in the modernization of legacy mainframe environments to the cloud. Their proprietary Modernization.AI suite, including STAR*M Distributed Workload Modernization and LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite, enables the replatforming and refactoring of legacy distributed and mainframe databases and applications to cloud-native technologies through highly automated, Gen AI-powered solutions.
The strategic collaboration between PwC UK and mLogica UK is designed to address the growing need for businesses to migrate from outdated mainframe systems to more flexible and cost-effective cloud platforms. This relationship underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering next generation solutions that reduce operational costs, minimize risks, and accelerate cloud adoption, enabling enterprise customers to transition faster to modern, cloud-based infrastructures.
“Collaborating with mLogica represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to empower businesses in their digital transformation journeys,” states Jon Maskery, Cloud Transformation Lead for PwC UK. “mLogica’s proven track record of success, combined with their sophisticated modernization methodologies and services, perfectly complements our suite of business transformation solutions to deliver positive business outcomes for our clients. Together, we are set to redefine the standards of mainframe modernization, offering our clients the agility, efficiency, and innovation they need with safe delivery to thrive in the digital age.”
Amit Okhandiar, mLogica President and CEO agrees, “By leveraging mLogica’s automated mainframe modernization technologies and PwC’s global network and industry expertise, enterprises can expect a more accelerated, smooth and efficient modernization process to the cloud.”
He continues, “This strategic collaboration between mLogica UK and PwC UK aims to modernize legacy mainframe systems, enabling organizations to harness the power of cloud computing faster with much less risk to the business.”
About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 151 countries with over 364,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com. PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.
About mLogica:
mLogica is an enterprise modernization technology company. For over twenty years we have empowered customers to compete on a global level, delivering successful legacy and mainframe modernizations in more than 600 large scale engagements, including Fortune 1000 companies. In our work with clients, we see first-hand that the ever-changing demands of business today mandate that you modernize or perish. Outdated technology is not just an inconvenience; it is a threat to your bottom line. Organizations need to be scalable, hyper-adaptive and able to pivot instantly to serve evolving customer demands and adapt to new technology and security requirements. We streamline the migration of mission-critical, enterprise applications, databases, infrastructure, and data using leading-edge technology that saves customers time and money while providing premium modernizations.
Visit us at https://www.mlogica.com/ for more information.
Contact
Peter Burney
949-274-2332
mlogica.com
Satya Bhandary
SVP & Global Head, Modernization.ai
Phone: 781 460 1682
Email: satya.bhandary@mlogica.com
