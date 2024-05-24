Sherwood Cares Charitable Foundation Hosts Sold-Out Annual Golf Tournament
Westlake Village, CA, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local annual event raises funds to support grants to programs that address the needs of children and families in its community.
Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic on May 20, 2024 was a sold-out event at its championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. The funds raised will enable Sherwood Cares to continue to grant funds to local nonprofits, positively impacting those in need within a 25-mile radius of the Club.
The Sherwood Cares Golf Classic is one of two major fundraising events the foundation hosts each year. Sherwood Cares celebrated its 10th Anniversary last year and, to date, has granted more than $6 million to 62 non-profit organizations. During the first half of 2024, it has granted more than $1 million to programs supporting the needs of children and families in the community.
“We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity of our members that enables us to continue making impactful contributions to those in need within our community,” said George Carney, founder and board president, Sherwood Cares. “We are dedicated to supporting programs that improve the welfare of local families.”
The tournament’s Presenting Sponsor, Polacheck’s Jewelers, continues to support Sherwood Cares, as their core values align in recognizing the impact that can be made on a community by working together to give back. Other major sponsors include AmeriHome Mortgage, BG Law, McLaren Westlake, and the Tesoriero and Weinstein families.
“Monday was truly special, seeing everyone come together for such a wonderful cause. The Sherwood Cares team did a remarkable job. It was heartwarming to catch up with everyone and see how excited they were to be there,” said Brent Polacheck, president of Polacheck’s Jewelers.
Participants received a Sherwood Country Club Pro Shop shopping spree, gifts from sponsors and hole-in-one opportunities including a one-year lease on a McLaren Artura from McLaren Westlake and Breitling Endurance Pro Chronograph Timepieces from Polacheck’s Jewelers. Also included were on-course massages, sushi bar by the Landing Grill, and more.
The annual Sherwood Cares gala, themed Cirque Du Sherwood, is scheduled for September 29, 2024. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
About Sherwood Cares:
Sherwood Cares, the philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club, dedicates itself to enriching children and families' lives in the community. The foundation focuses on educational, medical, nutrition and safety needs, having contributed more than $6 million to local nonprofits since its inception. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
Contact
Barbara Vass
www.sherwoodcares.org
