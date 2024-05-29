Revolutionizing Real Estate Management: Introducing Performance InSite™ by Geospatial Analytics, Inc.®
Introducing the newest product offering by Geospatial Analytics, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Geospatial Analytics, Inc.®, the industry leader for Decision Intelligence Solutions, has made a significant stride in the real estate industry with the launch of Performance InSite™. This capability empowers commercial real estate departments by providing unparalleled control over Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Let’s break down the key points:
Performance InSite™ aims to revolutionize how organizations measure success and drive results. In an industry where precision, foresight, and adaptability are crucial, the ability to harness and leverage KPIs becomes indispensable. With this new tool, Companies can now easily create, capture the required data, set performance targets, and measure results in one single solution.
Monica Smith, Chief Solutions Officer, emphasized, “Performance InSite™ is a fully integrated end to end solution, from gathering data with a mobile app, to managing your content and then analyzing results with customizable dashboard. This allows real estate and facility management professionals to tailor their specific requirements and service level targets, and view of performance metrics in real time. Organizations can gain access to real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions promptly. From service levels measurements to project result scores, the solution provides a comprehensive overview of critical metrics. By identifying trends and mitigating risks, organizations can capitalize on opportunities with precision.”
Beyond operational efficiency, Performance InSite™ fosters a culture of accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement. It aligns individual and team efforts with strategic objectives, propelling organizations toward their goals.
Monica highlights that this new capability empowers professionals to unlock their operations’ full potential. Data-driven insights drive operational efficiency, enhance experiences, and contribute to sustained growth and profitability.
The launch of Performance InSite™ reaffirms Geospatial Analytics’ commitment to empowering organizations in an increasingly competitive marketplace and represents a leap forward in real estate technology, providing tools and insights to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape.
About Geospatial Analytics:
Geospatial Analytics, Inc.®. is a leading provider of innovative software solutions, dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools and insights needed to empower Decision Intelligence. With a focus on cutting-edge analytical technologies and unparalleled customer service, Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® continues to revolutionize the real estate industries with its suite of products. Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® has its Operations Headquarters in Phoenix, AZ and Corporate Office in Kansas City, MO.
Monica R. Smith
877-291-3282
www.geospatialanalytics.com
