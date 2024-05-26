Founders of Eta Rho Sigma Sorority, Incorporated Announce the Official Launch of International Business Bestie Day
Celebrate International Business Bestie Day annually on August 23 to highlight the importance and significance of women in business, the partnerships and projects they produce through teamwork, accountability, and most importantly sisterhood.
La Plata, MD, May 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Trenice J. Brinkley and Lynnecia S. Eley, founders of Eta Rho Sigma Sorority, Incorporated, are proud to announce the official launch of International Business Bestie Day, a prestigious global celebration designed to honor entrepreneurial collaborations. Starting this year, the event will be celebrated annually on August 23rd across the world.
International Business Bestie Day aims to highlight the importance and significance of women in business, the partnerships and projects they produce through teamwork, accountability, and most importantly sisterhood. Known collectively as “ChiLynn” or “The Queens,” these Business Besties have been blazing a trail to empower women in careers and business, encouraging them to “Power HER Up” and achieve their fullest potential.
“We started celebrating this day in 2020 when we launched our parent brand Two Queens Media and finally, this year in 2024, we are inviting everyone globally to celebrate this day annually with us,” said Trenice. “From high school friends to business partners, Lynnecia and I have always believed in the power of collaboration. International Business Bestie Day is our way of celebrating and inspiring the incredible partnerships that drive women in business to new heights. We are thrilled to invite women from all over the world to join us in this annual celebration of teamwork, accountability, and sisterhood.”
Lynnecia added, “Business Bestie Day is more than just a celebration; it’s a testament to the strength and impact of women supporting women. Trenice and I have witnessed firsthand how powerful these partnerships can be, and we are excited to extend this celebration globally. Together, we can achieve remarkable things and continue to pave the way for the next generation of women leaders.”
As mothers, entrepreneurs, authors, and award-winning leaders, ChiLynn have dedicated their careers and brands to inspiring and empowering women. Their journey from high school friends to successful entrepreneurs showcases the transformative power of collaboration and sisterhood.
For more information about International Business Bestie Day and how to participate, please contact Eta Rho Sigma Sorority, Inc.
Trenice J. Brinkley
321-23-61451
etarhosigmasorority.org
