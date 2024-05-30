Web3 Enabler Joins Circle Alliance Program to Enhance Blockchain Payment Solutions

Web3 Enabler, the leading provider of Salesforce native blockchain payment solutions, announces its acceptance into the prestigious Circle Alliance Program. This partnership will enable Web3 Enabler to leverage Circle’s robust infrastructure, enhancing its Blockchain Payments platform and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. Alex Hochberger, CEO, and Alex Smart, Chairman and General Counsel, highlighted the strategic benefits and collaborative opportunities this membership offers.