Web3 Enabler Joins Circle Alliance Program to Enhance Blockchain Payment Solutions
Web3 Enabler, the leading provider of Salesforce native blockchain payment solutions, announces its acceptance into the prestigious Circle Alliance Program. This partnership will enable Web3 Enabler to leverage Circle’s robust infrastructure, enhancing its Blockchain Payments platform and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. Alex Hochberger, CEO, and Alex Smart, Chairman and General Counsel, highlighted the strategic benefits and collaborative opportunities this membership offers.
Miami, FL, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Web3 Enabler, the leading provider of Salesforce native blockchain payment solutions, is excited to announce its acceptance into the prestigious Circle Alliance Program, creating a partnership between the leading provider of regulated dollar-based stablecoins and the leading provider of enterprise payment systems, in addition to the benefits it will bring to Web3 Enabler’s clients.
The Circle Alliance Program fosters collaboration among top blockchain and fintech companies, offering exclusive access to resources, support, and networking opportunities. As a member, Web3 Enabler will benefit from Circle’s extensive ecosystem, enhancing its ability to deliver cutting-edge blockchain solutions to its customers.
Alex Hochberger, CEO of Web3 Enabler, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the program: “Being accepted into the Circle Alliance Program is a tremendous opportunity for Web3 Enabler. This collaboration will allow us to leverage Circle’s robust infrastructure and resources to further enhance our Blockchain Payments platform. We are committed to driving innovation and providing our clients with the most secure and efficient blockchain payment solutions available.”
Alex Smart, Chairman and General Counsel at Web3 Enabler, added: “Joining the Circle Alliance Program is a huge strategic step forward for Web3 Enabler. This partnership enhances our ability to offer seamless, secure blockchain transactions, and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch regulatory-compliant solutions to our clients. We are thrilled for the collaborative opportunities this program will create to help us bring the Salesforce and Cryptocurrency universes together.”
The alliance program offers direct access to technical resources like Circle Solution Engineers and advanced access to pre-release software, enabling Web3 Enabler to move faster, and bring the latest Blockchain advancements to the Enterprise system.
Web3 Enabler’s acceptance into the Circle Alliance Program underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of blockchain technology and providing unparalleled solutions to its clients. The company looks forward to leveraging this opportunity to drive forward its mission of simplifying digital currency transactions and promoting the adoption of blockchain technology.
For more information about Web3 Enabler and its Blockchain Payments platform, please visit https://web3enabler.com/.
About Web3 Enabler
Web3 Enabler stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, offering enterprises a comprehensive suite of tools for integrating cryptocurrency payments directly within CRM, ERP and BI software, like Salesforce and Zoho, Web3 Enabler is dedicated to simplifying digital currency transactions, reducing transaction fees, and promoting the adoption of blockchain technology across the corporate landscape and international borders.
Contact
Rebeca Kaplan
917-202-2653
web3enabler.com/
