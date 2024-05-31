Get Your Free Ticket to the 3-Day "The Game Has Changed Event" with Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Special Surprise Guests
Free virtual live event “The Game Has Changed” hosted by mastermind.com starting Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15 will provide attendees with a new set of rules, tools and strategies to realize success in 2024 and beyond.
Palm Beach, FL, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Career success and the path to reach it appears very different in 2024. With the rapid rise of high-speed, global digital connectivity, artificial intelligence tools and other expanding technological trends, the landscape has moved greatly in 2024.
Over three days in mid-June, Tony Robbins, America’s #1 life & business strategist, Dean Graziozi, a renowned serial entrepreneur and business trainer and a number of special business guests will lead a free virtual live event illuminating today’s pathway to success, and share directions on how to reach your dream career path and passion-filled life in today’s emerging knowledge economy.
Robbins and Graziosi will bring their nearly 75 years of combined experience in life, business and educational mentoring and coaching that have enabled millions of people around the world to live purpose-driven lives and reach significant professional milestones.
“In the changing times we find ourselves in, I am often asked, ‘What is the best investment people can make?’ The answer is simple,” Robbins said. “Invest in yourself or no one else will – stop being fearful of what could go wrong and start getting excited about what could go right. When you make the effort to improve yourself, you will always see results – results that will transform your life and the lives of those around you.”
Added Graziozi, “We live in times when there are lower barriers than ever to gaining new knowledge, starting your own passion-fueled venture and achieving a future you can be proud of. Why not explore what’s possible and what you are capable of doing?”
The free live event sessions are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET each day on June 13, 14 and 15 and will last for approximately 2 to 3 hours each day. Registration is required to secure your free ticket to attend. Visit here to register: Tickets Are Free & Available Here.
Through this event, Robbins, Graziosi and other entrepreneurial leaders will share with participants the steps needed today to harness one's full potential, seamlessly blending the revitalization of the American Dream's core tenets — freedom, choice, abundance — with actionable strategies, providing a concrete plan to turn these aspirations into reality.
Among the topics that will be covered by the many speakers over the three days:
What are the new opportunities for entrepreneurship, online income, and business innovation
How to leverage passions and skills to create a fulfilling and lucrative career.
How to turn passions into a successful business with a clear roadmap
How to expand your reach and influence in a digitally connected worldwide market from the comfort of your own home
How to harness the growing power of artificial intelligence platforms to accelerate knowledge and add instant leverage to your business.
Registered event participants have the option to upgrade for a nominal fee ($1) to join a private Zoom room and use the Mastermind platform created by Dean & Tony. This $1 will be donated to Feeding America.
About Tony Robbins
Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, and the nation’s #1 life & business strategist. He has empowered more than 50 million people from 195 countries around the world through his audio programs, educational videos, and live seminars. For more than four and a half decades, millions of people have enjoyed the warmth, humor, and transformational power of Mr. Robbins’ business and personal development events.
He is the author of seven international bestsellers, including the 2014 New York Times #1 financial bestseller, MONEY: Master the Game, UNSHAKEABLE: Your Financial Freedom Playbook (2017) and the 2023 #1 New York Times bestseller, LIFE FORCE: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life and Those You Love.
Around the world, more than 23 million people follow him through social media and his Tony Robbins podcast episodes have been downloaded more than 90 million times since launch.
Mr. Robbins is involved in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $7 billion a year. Dubbed the “CEO Whisperer” by Fortune magazine, Mr. Robbins is a leader called upon by leaders. He has worked with four U.S. presidents, top entertainers – from Aerosmith to Green Day, Usher and Pitbull, and athletes and sports teams including tennis great Serena Williams, UFC champion Conor McGregor and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Business leaders and financial moguls from Salesforce.com founder Marc Benioff to Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates have tapped him for personal coaching. Mr. Robbins has been honored by Accenture as one of the “Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the World”; by Harvard Business Press as one of the “Top 200 Business Gurus”; by American Express as one of the “Top Six Business Leaders in the World” to coach its entrepreneurial clients; and named to Worth Magazine’s 100 most powerful people in global finance for four consecutive years.
As a global philanthropist, Mr. Robbins, the Tony Robbins Foundation and a network of thousands of supporters of his work have assisted millions of food insecure families through the Tony Robbins 1 Billion Meals Challenge with Feeding America which met its goal in 2023. The Tony Robbins Foundation, started in 1991, has awarded more than 2,000 grants and other resources to health and human services organizations, implemented life-changing curriculum in 1,700+ correctional facilities and provided mentorship to thousands of young leaders across the world. Mr. Robbins recently launched The 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food Initiative which provides the time needed to create sustainable solutions to end world hunger and food insecurity entirely.
About Dean Graziosi
Dean Graziosi stands as a beacon in the world of entrepreneurship and personal development. A multiple New York Times best-selling author and serial entrepreneur, his expertise spans across writing, investing, and business consulting. Graziosi's dynamic speaking engagements have captivated over 200,000 people at various conferences and live events, marking him as a distinguished figure in the industry.
He is the mastermind behind the biggest online events in history working with icons like Tony Robbins, Matthew McConaughey and more.
Graziosi's teachings have garnered worldwide acclaim, demonstrating their effectiveness through the successes of his numerous students and corporate clients. His philosophy centers on the power of courageous action, backed by the right tools and knowledge. He is committed to bridging the gap between current circumstances and aspirational goals, empowering individuals and businesses alike to realize their full potential.
Dean’s influence in the business world is substantial, having contributed to the growth and development of more than a dozen major companies. His expertise in overhauling processes, reinventing marketing and sales strategies, and driving exponential growth has been pivotal in scaling businesses into eight- and nine-figure success stories.
In 2019, Graziosi collaborated with Tony Robbins, a global icon in speaking and philanthropy, to launch Mastermind.com, an influential collection of self-education courses and programs teaching individuals how to use their personal knowledge and passions to build scalable businesses. This partnership has sparked a global movement, extending their influence to over 150 countries.
As an acclaimed author, Dean Graziosi has profoundly impacted the fields of personal development and entrepreneurship. His best-known works, including “Millionaire Success Habits: The Gateway to Wealth & Prosperity” and “The Underdog Advantage: Rewrite Your Future by Turning Your Disadvantages Into Your Superpowers”, have sold nearly a million copies globally. His “Better Life Journal” extends his book teachings, offering practical implementation strategies.
About Mastermind.com
Mastermind.com is a world leading business platform created by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, two successful authors, entrepreneurs and philanthropists. It offers all the tools, education, momentum & community someone would ever need to build, launch & scale a successful online business in the knowledge industry.
