Edgar Family Foundation Supports Underprivileged Soccer Players and Community Development
The Edgar Family Foundation supports underprivileged youth soccer players by providing financial assistance for elite training and travel, developing a dedicated soccer facility in Riverside, and offering scholarships for Arlington High School players. Inspired by the Edgar family's soccer legacy, the Foundation recently raised $3,000 for U19 players to travel to the Donosti Cup in Spain, aiming to break financial barriers and create opportunities for young athletes to excel in soccer.
Riverside, CA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Edgar Family Foundation, dedicated to fostering youth soccer and community development, proudly announces its recent accomplishments and ongoing initiatives aimed at making a meaningful impact in Riverside and beyond.
Founded by the Edgar Family, renowned for their deep roots and contributions to the soccer community, the Foundation focuses on three primary pillars:
1. Fundraising for Elite Soccer Players: The Foundation provides financial assistance to elite level soccer players, ensuring they have access to top-tier training, teams and the ability to cover travel costs for national and international competitions. Recently, the Foundation raised $3,000, which was used to cover airfare for two U19 players to compete in the prestigious Donosti Cup in San Sebastian, Spain.
2. Public-Private Partnerships for Soccer Facility Development: In an effort to enhance local soccer infrastructure, the Foundation is actively seeking partnerships to develop a dedicated soccer facility in Riverside. This facility will provide a much needed space for training, matches, and community events, fostering a thriving soccer culture in the area.
3. Endowment for Arlington High School Soccer Players: The Foundation is committed to supporting the next generation of soccer talent by establishing an endowment for Arlington High School soccer players. The endowment will award annual scholarships of $1,000 to student pursuing collegiate soccer, with a particular focus on those who will be first in their families to attend college.
"Our mission is break down down the financial barriers that prevent talented young athletes from reaching their full potential," said Bill Edgar, the Founder of the Edgar Family Foundation. "We believe that every child, regardless of their financial situation, deserves the opportunity to exceed in soccer and in life. Through our efforts, we aim to give back to the community that has given so much us so much."
The Edgar Family Foundation was inspired by the family's passion for soccer and their commitment to giving back to the community. Bill Edgar, a family law attorney, a former high school soccer player, alongside his sister Kim Edgar, an All-American soccer player in college and Coca-Player of the Year in high school, and Bill's son Jacob Edgar, who is currently a soccer players at Dominican University of California, have all contributed to the Foundation's vision and goals. All three are alumni of Arlington High School (Class of 91, 93, 2024)
The Foundation's work extends beyond just financial support. It seeks to create lasting change in the community by providing opportunities for youth to develop their skills, pursue their dreams, and ultimately contribute positively to society.
For more information about the Edgar Family Foundation, to get involved, or to make a donation, please visit Edgar Family Foundation or contact edgarfamilyfoundation@gmail.com.
Contact
Edgar Family Foundation
3895 12th Street
Riverside, CA 92501
951-640-9094
www.edgarfamilyfoundation.com
edgarfamilyfoundation@gmail.com
