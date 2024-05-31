Edgar Family Foundation Supports Underprivileged Soccer Players and Community Development

The Edgar Family Foundation supports underprivileged youth soccer players by providing financial assistance for elite training and travel, developing a dedicated soccer facility in Riverside, and offering scholarships for Arlington High School players. Inspired by the Edgar family's soccer legacy, the Foundation recently raised $3,000 for U19 players to travel to the Donosti Cup in Spain, aiming to break financial barriers and create opportunities for young athletes to excel in soccer.