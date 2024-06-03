Immundiagnostik, Inc. Launches New and Improved Website
Immundiagnostik, Inc. announces the launch of its new and improved website, making it easier for researchers and clinical lab professionals to find the immunoassays and ELISAs they need.
Manchester, NH, June 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc., a leading North American provider of immunoassays and detection tools for clinical and research laboratories, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website, idkna.com. The new website offers a simplified design, an improved browsing and shopping experience, and a new chat tool for enhanced customer support.
“We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which has been meticulously redesigned to better serve our valued customers,” said Jennifer Mayes, Chief Commercial Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc. “The new idkna.com offers a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, making it easier for researchers and clinical lab professionals to find the products they need and access important information about our analytical testing solutions.”
Key features of the new idkna.com include:
- Simplified Design: The website boasts a clean and modern design, making it easier for visitors to navigate and find the information they seek.
- Improved Browsing and Shopping Experience: The new website features an enhanced product search function and a streamlined shopping cart, allowing customers to find and purchase products more efficiently.
- New Chat Tool: Immundiagnostik, Inc. has implemented a new chat tool, enabling visitors to connect with team members in real-time for questions or inquiries.
The new website was designed and developed by Schall Creative, a digital marketing agency located in Manchester, NH.
Visit idkna.com to discover more.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany. Located in Manchester, New Hampshire, Immundiagnostik, Inc. provides immunoassays and detection tools for clinical and research laboratories. Immundiagnostik, Inc. works to discover solutions and develop reliable diagnostic tools for laboratories to apply toward improved clinical outcomes.
Contact
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
