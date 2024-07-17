XGlobe Corporation Launches Project Guardians: Empowering Small Businesses Across America

XGlobe Corporation has announced the launch of Project Guardians, an initiative aimed at empowering small businesses across America. This program aligns with XGlobe's mission of "One Nation, One Voice," providing vital support to small businesses in their struggle against large corporate entities. Project Guardians offers comprehensive services including consulting, marketing, technology integration, financial guidance, and HR/recruiting.