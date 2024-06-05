Sleeping Bear Productions Announces Exciting New Collaboration with Morristown Colonial Nation and the Morris Educational Foundation
Morristown, NJ, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sleeping Bear Productions, the dynamic force behind the popular Beyond The Green Podcast, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Morristown Colonial Nation and the Morris Educational Foundation. This partnership is set to enhance community engagement and support educational initiatives within the Morristown area.
Beyond The Green Podcast, hosted by Morristown High School alumni and brothers Peter & Terry Barbounis, has garnered a dedicated following for its insightful discussions and engaging content. The podcast, which delves into a variety of topics from sports to local history, reflects the spirit and culture of the Morristown community.
The collaboration with Morristown Colonial Nation and the Morris Educational Foundation aims to leverage the podcast’s platform to further educational opportunities and community spirit. Morristown Colonial Nation, known for being a tremendous resource to connect alumni and the community to the district as well as for reunion information, and the Morris Educational Foundation, a pillar in supporting educational excellence, are ideal partners for this initiative.
“We are incredibly excited about this partnership,” said Peter Barbounis, co-host of Beyond The Green Podcast. “Working with Morristown Colonial Nation and the Morris Educational Foundation will allow us to give back to the community that has given us so much. We look forward to creating content that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.”
Terry Barbounis added, “This collaboration will provide a fantastic platform to highlight the achievements of Morristown High School students and staff, and support the invaluable work being done by the Morris Educational Foundation.”
“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Beyond the Green Podcast,” said Debbie Sontupe, Chair of the Morris Educational Foundation Development Committee and MHS Class of 1989 alumna. “Their unique podcast shines a spotlight on the diverse Morris School District alumni who are making an impact, so we look forward to highlighting District-related news to reach past, present and future Colonials.”
The partnership will include special podcast episodes featuring interviews with key figures from Morristown Colonial Nation and the Morris Educational Foundation, as well as highlights of student achievements and upcoming community events. Additionally, there will be collaborative projects aimed at raising funds and awareness for educational programs and athletic initiatives in the Morristown area.
Peter Barbounis
202-599-7912
www.sleepingbearprod.com
