Florida Literacy Awards and Grantees Honored at 40th Annual Florida Literacy Conference

The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) hosted its 40th Annual Florida Literacy Conference from May 8-10 at the Orlando Marriott Lake Mary, bringing together adult education, literacy, and ESOL practitioners to network and share promising practices. The new Adult Learner book, Pathways, was released during the annual meeting with impactful author readings.