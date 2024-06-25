Press Releases>Technology>Artificial Intelligence>PASSERINE>

PASSERINE Partners with Microsoft to Launch Industry's First AI-Integrated Devices

Los Angeles, CA, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PASSERINE, an award-winning family-owned Creative Agency and Production Company helmed by Shalonda Cornitcher, Adam Tillman-Young, and Lori Cornitcher, is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft to produce an entertaining, forward-looking live-action film. This innovative project marks the launch of the industry's first AI-integrated devices, setting a new standard for technological advancement and creative storytelling.

The film, titled "The Dreamer," seamlessly blends live-action sequences with cutting-edge animation to showcase the capabilities of Microsoft's latest AI-integrated devices. Through this unique approach, viewers are taken on an immersive journey that highlights the transformative power of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

The narrative follows the journey of a man who, in the hustle of everyday life, inadvertently sidelines his dream of wanting to run a marathon. Microsoft’s powerful new technology plays a pivotal role in empowering him to overcome obstacles and experience a breakthrough moment that sparks new possibilities helping to turn his dream into reality.

The film features a diverse cast and crew, reflecting PASSERINE's dedication to inclusivity and authentic storytelling.

The film was released on all digital platforms Monday, May 20, 2024. The collaboration is expected to set a new benchmark for how technology and creativity can intersect to deliver compelling and memorable experiences.

For more information about the film contact info@passerine.us.

About PASSERINE

PASSERINE is a Los Angeles-based Creative Agency and Production Company. We are a black-owned, majority woman-owned family business, amplifying diverse voices by telling stories that matter. As joy-led creatives and thoughtful strategists, the team at PASSERINE strives to create content that resonates with the heart and soul of audiences worldwide.
