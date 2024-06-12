studio D. Announces Gifts for Father's Day
Highly unique curation of home decor and wellness gifts. Recycled railroad steel knives forged by the oldest blacksmith shop in South Korea, exquisite handmade gardening tools, artisan beverage syrup made from six different tree species located in the Japanese mountains, a re-edition of a 1920s Wooden Chess Set based on Man Rays in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
San Francisco, CA, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- studio D. is a lifestyle and home furnishings brand that boasts one-of-a-kind items for home and lifestyle. They are b-coastal, with offices in San Francisco and New York. The company has been around for almost 20 years and their online storefront now offers an opportunity to style homes with their curation of items from around the world.
Their intentional items range from a handmade knife set forged by the oldest heritage blacksmith in Japan, to decadent chocolates from the oldest chocolatiers in Belgium.
This specific curation is the perfect assortment for Father's Day. The items are hand selected with Dads in mind and features gardening tools, soaps, knife sets, and more.
Contact
studio D.Contact
Gail Dunnett
415-695-1430
shop.studiodhome.com/
Father's Day Linesheets
A curation of lifestyle gifts for dad. Unique, handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces that stand out amongst the rest.
