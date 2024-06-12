Global Technical Systems (GTS) and mLogica Collaborate to Launch an Advanced Innovation Lab Demonstrating Leading-Edge Hardware and Software Technologies

In this state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, customers can explore ultra-high-performance solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realms of hardware and software. From blazing-fast high-performance servers and edge devices to innovative AI-enabled hyper-scale Big Data solutions, the lab will serve as a showcase for the future of technology.