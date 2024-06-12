Global Technical Systems (GTS) and mLogica Collaborate to Launch an Advanced Innovation Lab Demonstrating Leading-Edge Hardware and Software Technologies
In this state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, customers can explore ultra-high-performance solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realms of hardware and software. From blazing-fast high-performance servers and edge devices to innovative AI-enabled hyper-scale Big Data solutions, the lab will serve as a showcase for the future of technology.
Virginia Beach, VA, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GTS and mLogica are partnering to showcase the next-generation capabilities of AI-enabled, hyperscale analytics driven by high-performance compute devices through their newly created Innovation Lab. This unique innovation collaboration promises to greatly enhance the capabilities of government organizations to deliver actionable insights to all stakeholders in near real-time for multiple use cases, including regulatory compliance, surveillance, intelligence and more.
During the lab’s official launch event in June, select attendees will witness firsthand how we achieve industry-leading performance with massive-scale data capture and query response powered by mLogica’s CAP*M Complex Event Analytics Environment running on GTS’ Eagle-X HPC devices. Additionally, briefings about future-state technologies and applications are also scheduled during the event.
GTS partners with the industry to perform relevant demonstrations and/or pilot programs to prove enhanced capability using these newly integrated products. They supply trusted computers (servers/micro-servers) to military and other critical infrastructures to facilitate a more trusted, capable, cybersecurity-hardened, robust, and resilient digital infrastructure enabling information/decision dominance. GTS’ HPC Eagle-X are powerful computing systems and parallel processing techniques to solve complex computational problems and process large amounts of data at high speeds.
They also have several CRADAs with military and agency customers to facilitate the exchange of requirements that lead to contract arrangements for designing and building out these demonstrations and pilot programs.
mLogica’s Generative AI-enabled massive scale data analytics software solution CAP*M has been engineered to handle petabyte-scale, and beyond, complex events and enriched information processing at ultra-high-speed ingestion to drive near-real-time actionable intelligence. Utilizing our complex event analytics foundation, we support even the largest data-intensive environments with the ability to ingest multiple petabytes of data daily, scale to manage environments of tens of petabytes and beyond. This allows users to process complex queries of trillions of records in seconds, delivering actionable intelligence as required.
“Together, GTS’ Eagle-X servers and edge devices, integrated with mLogica’s CAP*M software, will play a critical role in empowering organizations to collect, process, analyze, and interpret massive amounts of data effectively, efficiently, and timely,” says Terry Spitzer, GTS President, and CEO.
mLogica President and CEO Amit Okhandiar concurs, saying, “The Innovation Lab will showcase GTS and mLogica’s next-generation high-performance edge devices and Generative AI-enabled massive-scale data processing and analytics software, enabling government organizations to greatly enhance their capabilities and effectiveness in providing actionable intelligence to the field in a timelier manner. This allows organizations to process and interpret vast amounts of data rapidly and accurately using Predictive and Generative AI ultimately accelerating and improving decision-making and situational awareness.”
About GTS
GTS is a 25-year-old defense industrial base (DIB) integrator and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of dual-purpose compute, storage, and secure communications equipment who invests significant internal research and development budget toward solving critical problems to the US national security. Consistent with tenants of Mosaic Warfare, these problems focus on capabilities enabled by power, weapons, and compute technologies.
Visit https://gts.us.com/ for more information.
About mLogica
mLogica is a 20-year-old premier automated Modernization and Big Data Analytics Solution provider specializing in complex mission critical environments. Our innovative data and modernization solutions are leveraged by government agencies, large enterprises, system integrators, cloud service providers and software vendors globally. We have collaborated with hundreds of organizations to address large enterprise systems' data needs, furnishing them with high-speed data ingestion and analytics solutions tailored for the most complex data environments.
Visit us at https://www.mlogica.com/ for more information
Contact
mLogica LLCContact
Peter Burney
949-274-2332
mlogica.com
Tony Veltri
SVP & Global Head, Analytics.ai
Phone: (702) 592-0081
Email: tony.veltri@mlogica.com
