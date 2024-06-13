Durante Equipment Ranked Among Nation’s Fastest-Growing Rental Companies
Hollywood, FL, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Durante Equipment, South Florida’s top-rated construction equipment provider, has been named to Rental Management’s Market Movers List. The 2024 Market Movers List represents the nation’s top independent rental companies that showed the highest percentage growth in rental revenue when comparing 2021 to 2023.
This prestigious recognition celebrates Durante Equipment and their exceptional rental revenue growth. Their $9.4mm in rental revenue in 2023 was an impressive 74% higher than 2021’s $5.4mm.
“This honor truly belongs to every single member of our team at Durante,” said CEO John Durante.
John continued, “Our incredible growth is a testament to the extraordinary efforts and dedication of each one of them. Their commitment to our mission and core values, especially their 'Passion to Be the Best,' coupled with their consistent delivery of top-notch service, has been the cornerstone of our success. We are profoundly grateful for our team’s unwavering support and hard work.”
The list highlights the top twelve companies with annual rental revenue of less than $10 million and ten companies with annual rental revenue of more than $10 million. See the entire list of 2024 Market Movers here or refer to the June/July issue of Rental Management.
“This year’s Rental Management Market Movers represent the gritty, resilient, and forward-thinking companies who are working hard to evolve. These rental operations serve their markets in unique ways and their stories reflect their dedication to their communities, their staff, and their customers. We’re so excited to see where the future takes them and where they lead the industry,” said Lauren Watts Mau, Rental Management.
About Durante Equipment
With over 30 years of experience, Durante Equipment is South Florida’s most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier. Strategically located in Hollywood, Durante offers equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service to a wide range of customers within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. From aerial lifts, contractor tools, and forklifts to excavators, generators, and skid steer loaders, Durante Equipment has everything a general contractor, builder, or homeowner needs to get the job done right. Durante features the newest equipment in South Florida and is an authorized dealer for well-known brands such as Dynapac, LiuGong, Wacker Neuson, and Multiquip. For more information, call 800-910-7368 or online at www.duranteequip.com.
About Rental Management
The Rental Management Media Group includes the award-winning monthly magazine that is the official publication of the American Rental Association, which was founded in 1955 to serve the needs of those in the equipment and event rental industry.
This prestigious recognition celebrates Durante Equipment and their exceptional rental revenue growth. Their $9.4mm in rental revenue in 2023 was an impressive 74% higher than 2021’s $5.4mm.
“This honor truly belongs to every single member of our team at Durante,” said CEO John Durante.
John continued, “Our incredible growth is a testament to the extraordinary efforts and dedication of each one of them. Their commitment to our mission and core values, especially their 'Passion to Be the Best,' coupled with their consistent delivery of top-notch service, has been the cornerstone of our success. We are profoundly grateful for our team’s unwavering support and hard work.”
The list highlights the top twelve companies with annual rental revenue of less than $10 million and ten companies with annual rental revenue of more than $10 million. See the entire list of 2024 Market Movers here or refer to the June/July issue of Rental Management.
“This year’s Rental Management Market Movers represent the gritty, resilient, and forward-thinking companies who are working hard to evolve. These rental operations serve their markets in unique ways and their stories reflect their dedication to their communities, their staff, and their customers. We’re so excited to see where the future takes them and where they lead the industry,” said Lauren Watts Mau, Rental Management.
About Durante Equipment
With over 30 years of experience, Durante Equipment is South Florida’s most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier. Strategically located in Hollywood, Durante offers equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service to a wide range of customers within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. From aerial lifts, contractor tools, and forklifts to excavators, generators, and skid steer loaders, Durante Equipment has everything a general contractor, builder, or homeowner needs to get the job done right. Durante features the newest equipment in South Florida and is an authorized dealer for well-known brands such as Dynapac, LiuGong, Wacker Neuson, and Multiquip. For more information, call 800-910-7368 or online at www.duranteequip.com.
About Rental Management
The Rental Management Media Group includes the award-winning monthly magazine that is the official publication of the American Rental Association, which was founded in 1955 to serve the needs of those in the equipment and event rental industry.
Contact
Durante EquipmentContact
Adam Zunic
800-910-7368
https://www.duranteequip.com
Adam Zunic
800-910-7368
https://www.duranteequip.com
Categories